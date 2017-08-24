AXIS Will Advise Next Generation of InsurTech Startups in Collaboration with Silicon Valley Innovation Platform

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and its operating subsidiaries ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS) today announced it has partnered with Plug and Play, a global digital startup innovation platform headquartered in Silicon Valley. By joining Plug and Play's InsurTech platform, AXIS will gain access to world-class digital insurance startups and will provide mentorship and technical support, along with underwriting and actuarial expertise, to help turn their ideas into products or services.

"AXIS has a proven entrepreneurial track record and our alliance with Plug and Play will allow us to partner with the entrepreneurs who are helping to drive innovation in insurance and reinsurance," said Chris DiSipio, CEO of AXIS A&H and executive sponsor of the Company's InsurTech initiative. "We are the perfect partner for bringing their ideas to life and are committed to InsurTech as a driver of future growth, both for AXIS and the (re)insurance industry."

To help address the rapid and transformative changes underway within the (re)insurance industry, AXIS will work with property and casualty, life/health and general InsurTech startups that have been accepted to Plug and Play's InsurTech program. This 12-week program attracts applications from hundreds of startups from around the world that utilize technology, data and analytics to develop innovative new business models, products and services.

"We are thrilled to have AXIS Capital as a new partner of our platform," said Ali Safavi, Plug and Play InsurTech Director. "Our team intends to leverage this partnership and AXIS' expertise in the field to continue to drive innovation and change in the industry with the hope of creating the ultimate startup ecosystem for InsurTech."

AXIS will focus on the areas of Insurance, Reinsurance, Health, IoT (Internet of Things), FinTech and Mobility, with leaders from different business areas serving as program mentors and technical advisors.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital is a Bermuda-based global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at June 30, 2017 of $5.9 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Middle East, Canada and Latin America. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. We connect startups to corporations and invest in over 150 companies every year. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in 24 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 6,000 startups and 180 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 365 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $6 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club, PayPal, SoundHound, and Zoosk. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com.

