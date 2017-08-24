Sungrow's Flagship 1500V Central Inverter is Now UL 1741-SA Certified

FREMONT, California, Aug. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, has announced that its 1500Vdc turnkey station, the SG2500U, received its UL 1741-SA certification. That makes SG2500Uthe first central inverter to receive this certification, a stringent grid interconnection requirement which will be required for North American projects in the near future.

The containerized 2.5MW SG2500U, Sungrow's leading 1500V central inverter product, features high efficiency, energy-saving operation, and the ability to function in extreme environmental conditions with little to no loss in efficiency, almost always hitting its mark at 98.8% efficiency regardless of humidity, temperature, and other variables. The product is also designed for simplified logistics and easy O&M. These features of SG2500U help it generate greater ROI for utility-scale PV plants.

"We are proud to be the manufacturer of the first central inverter to receive the UL 1741-SA certification, for it has been one of the most difficult requirements to satisfy but also necessary step in modernizing the grid for greater reliability and stability. This achievement is testament to Sungrow's large investments in research and development,and we will continue this trend so we can keep bringing more environmental friendly power to North America and the rest of the world," said Professor Renxian Cao, President of Sungrow.

The SG2500U will be on display at the Solar Power International show in Las Vegas next month (Booth #3226).

About Sungrow

Sungrow is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 49GW installed worldwide as of June 2017. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Renxian Cao, Sungrow is a global leader in research and development in solar inverters, with numerous patents and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter systems as well as energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications. With a 20-year track record of growth and success, Sungrow's products are available in over 50 countries, maintaining a market share of around 25% in Germany and over 15% globally. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com

