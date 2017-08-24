Global End-of-line Packaging Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Increasing Demand to Automate Manufacturing Processes

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Some of the prominent trends that the Global End-of-line Packaging Market is witnessing include rapid adoption of automated end-of-line packaging in the industrial sector and increasing demand to automate manufacturing processes.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Key Trends:



Rapid adoption of automated end-of-line packaging in the industrial sector



Increasing demand to automate manufacturing processes



Recent technological developments in end-of-line packaging

Companies Mentioned



Bosch Packaging Technology

Combi Packaging Systems LLC

DS Smith Plc.

Festo Corporation

Gebo Cermex

IMA S.p.A

Krones AG

Pro Mach, Inc.,

Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 End-of-line Packaging Market, By Technology



5 End-of-line Packaging Market, By Received Order Type



6 End-of-line Packaging Market, By End User



7 End-of-line Packaging Market, By Function



8 End-of-line Packaging Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



