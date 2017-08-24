XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Drivers Win National Truck Driving Awards - Chris Poynor, Jose Orozco and Bryan Wold honored

GREENWICH, Conn. - August 24, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced that three of its less-than-truckload (LTL) drivers have won awards at the 2017 National Truck Driving Championship (NTDC) in Orlando, Fla.

Chris Poynor of Pasco, Wash., who has been with XPO for 17 years, took first place in the twins-class competition, demonstrating skill in pulling two chained pup-trailers around a series of precise obstacles. Jose Orozco of Tucson, Ariz., took second place in the five-axle tractor-semitrailer class, where drivers maneuver conventional-length trailers. Bryan Wold of Fargo, N.D., won a special award for excellence in vehicle condition, where drivers are judged on how well they maintain their vehicle and perform pre-trip inspections.

Tony Brooks, president of the LTL business for XPO Logistics, said, "The entire XPO family is delighted to see Chris, Jose and Bryan recognized with these well-deserved honors. We're proud to have them represent our more than 13,000 professional drivers who get behind the wheel every day with a strong commitment to customer service and a high focus on safety."

A total of 35 XPO drivers from around the country competed in this year's NTDC event, hosted by the American Trucking Associations. To qualify for the NTDC, a driver must take first place in his or her state-level championship and maintain a safe driving record with no accidents, regardless of fault, for a period of at least one year.

