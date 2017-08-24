

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. jobless claims for the week ended August 19 will be issued at 8.30 am ET Thursday. The economists are looking for consensus of 238,000, compared to 232,000 last week.



The greenback traded mixed against its major rivals ahead of the data. While the greenback fell against the franc, pound and the euro, it rose against the yen.



The greenback was worth 1.1804 against the euro, 109.36 against the yen, 0.9639 against the franc and 1.2827 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



