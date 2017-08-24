SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - August 24, 2017) - A regenerative medicine company has signed on to the ThawSTAR Early Adopter Program, a move analyst Douglas Loe of Echelon Wealth Partners terms "positive logistically" to development risk.

On Aug. 16, analyst Douglas Loe with Echelon Wealth Partners commented on RepliCel Life Sciences Inc.'s (TSX VENTURE: RP) (OTCQB: REPCF) participation in the ThawSTAR Early Adopter Program, "a cell processing system developed by private CA-based firm Medcision that works with companies in cell therapy processing, for which one of the challenges to sustaining cell viability is managing freeze-thaw cycles." He noted that RepliCel will "specifically use Medcision's ThawSTAR AT2 Automated Cell Thawing Systems (the firm has several models & accessories) for upcoming Phase II trials using RP's non-bulbar dermal sheath fibroblast therapy RCS-01, aimed at the treatment of skin rejuvenation (the Phase I trial will be completed this month; interim results reported back in Apr/17)."

