Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements Entered into by the Worlds leading Healthcare Companies 2010-2017

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the antibiotics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter antibiotics partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors antibiotics technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains over 200 links to online copies of actual antibiotics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2017 includes:



Trends in antibiotics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of antibiotics deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life antibiotics deals

Access to over 200 antibiotics deal records and contract documents where available

The leading antibody deals by value since 2010

Most active antibiotics dealmakers since 2010

The leading antibiotics partnering resources

This report provides details of the latest antibiotics agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:



Antibiotics

Aminoglycosides

Cephalosporin

Clindamycin

Macrolides

Penicillin

Quinolones

Sulfonamides

Tetracycline

In Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2017, the available contracts are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy and technology target

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Trends in antibiotics dealmaking



Chapter 3 Leading antibiotics deals



Chapter 4 Most active antibiotics dealmakers



Chapter 5 Antibiotics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 Antibiotics dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 Partnering resource center



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mcp9m8/global





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716