Global Effervescent Products Market Worth US$ 57 Bn by 2025 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Pharmaceuticals Segment Driving the Global Effervescent Products Market Forward

A focus on preventive care, the introduction of effervescent dietary products and supplements, and the rising consumption of functional foods to perfectly complement a healthier lifestyle all point to a bright future for the effervescent products market. Persistence Market Research has prepared an exhaustive, in-depth report on theeffervescent products markettitled 'Global Market Study on Effervescent Products: Effervescent Tablets Projected to be the Most Lucrative Product Form Segment during 2017 - 2025. The effervescent products market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2025 and exceed a value of US$ 57 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161114/438683LOGO )



Forecast by Region: North America and APAC Strategic Regions in the Effervescent Products Market

North America has a considerable lead over other regions in the global effervescent products market because of factors such as easy access, affordability, awareness, and favorable reimbursement policies. The North America effervescent products market is predicted to be worth more than US$ 22 Bn by end 2025. Companies may also want to target APAC on account of improved healthcare facilities, rapidly developing economies, and the demographic structure of this dynamic region. The APAC effervescent products market will grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Global Market Research Report Overview on Shoulder Replacement @http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/effervescent-products-market.asp

Forecast by Product Form: Effervescent Tablets Dominate the Effervescent Products Market

Effervescent tablets comprise a market share of approximately 3/4thof the effervescent products market by product form and are not projected to lose this commanding position anytime soon. Effervescent tablets have a market attractiveness index of 2.2 making this segment particularly lucrative in the effervescent products market.

Forecast by Product Type: Pharmaceuticals Offers Greatest Opportunity in the Effervescent Products Market

Pharmaceuticals represents a larger opportunity than both functional foods and dental products combined and key stakeholders in the effervescent products market would be recommended to take target this product type. The Pharmaceuticals segment is slated to register a CAGR of 8.9% in terms of value for the period 2017-2025.

Forecast by Distribution Channel: Pharmacy Channel Largest in the Effervescent Products Market

As effervescent tablets comprise a lion's share of the effervescent products market by product form, it is hardly surprising that pharmacy channels are the largest segment in the effervescent products market by distribution channel. The market share of the pharmacy channel is roughly 2/5thof the effervescent products market and it is predicted to reach almost US$ 25 Bn by end 2025.

A sample of this report is available upon request@ http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/17614

Competition Analysis in the Effervescent Products Market

Persistence Market Research has profiled some of the most prominent companies' active in the effervescent products market. These include Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer AG, Nuun and Company Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (UPSA Laboratories), Herbalife International of America, Prestige Brands, DMK Group (Sanotact GmbH), Hermes Arzneimittel GmbH, Iceberg Labs, Pyramid Pharmaceuticals, Amerilab Technologies Inc., US Pharma Lab Incorporated, Tower Laboratories, Laboratories SMB, Paragon Labs USA, Marlyn Nutraceuticals, JW Nutritional, Nomax Inc. Brim Technologies, and Nutrilo GmbH.

View Report Table of Contents, Figures, and Tables@ http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/effervescent-products-market/toc

Key Insights on the Effervescent Products Market

Pharmaceutical products are typically administered via oral, topical, nasal, or injectable methods. A study had shown that swallowing tablets is challenging for a significant portion of the population, especially amongst children and geriatric patients. Effervescent tablets, chewable tablets, and lozenges are the perfect solution to this as they are convenient, improve accessibility, increase company product lines and extend their lifespans. Rising healthcare expenditure in emerging economies in the APAC and MEA regions has spurred the demand for high quality medical treatment. Public health expenditure as a total percentage of GDP is increasing yearly and this will definitely benefit the pharmaceuticals segment in the effervescent products market. In addition, the manufacture of novel drugs with ingredients that tangibly impact their customers' health and lifestyle should play a key role in raising the profile of the effervescent products market.

Future of Effervescent Products Market is available for US$ 4,900

Persistence Market Research Overview

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com



