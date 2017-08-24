Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2017) - Teras Resources Inc. (TSXV: TRA) ("Teras" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of the drilling campaign at the Cahuilla gold/silver project in Imperial County, California to begin testing the targets delineated in the west and southwest expansion areas which were defined by geophysical surveys and the 2016/2017 detailed surface geologic mapping and geochemical sampling programs.

The objectives of this round of drilling are to begin diamond core drilling of the new targets situated due west of the resource area in Central Canyon to identify subsurface extensions of highly anomalous outcropping gold/silver veins and to test a large geophysical resistor that may represent a faulted extension of the existing precious metal resource. This small drilling program will obtain detailed stratigraphic, structural and alteration data for planning future drill sites.

The Monadnocks/West Ledges area to the west is essentially a greenfield exploration play to test a new structural zone. Reverse circulation drilling may be employed in which will reduce our costs and allow for more holes to be drilled. These new target areas are essentially unexplored and exhibit very prospective geology, geochemistry and geophysics, we strongly believe that addition drilling will result in a significant increase in both overall precious metal resources and gold/silver grades. Planned drill holes locations are shown on the following map: