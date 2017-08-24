

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's industrial production and turnover increased in the second quarter, the Federal Statistical Office said Thursday.



Industrial production increased 2.9 percent in the second quarter from a year ago. Likewise, turnover registered an increase of 1.9 percent.



Secondary sector production rose by 3.4 percent in the second quarter and turnover rose by 2.5 percent. This was the strongest increase in production since the first quarter 2013, the statistical office said.



Data showed that construction production increased by 6.1 percent and turnover gained 5.2 percent.



Industrial production climbed 7.6 percent in June after falling 3.9 percent in May. Similarly, industrial turnover advanced 6.8 percent after falling 4.6 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX