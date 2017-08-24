

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toro Co (TTC) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $68.40 million, or $0.61 per share. This was higher than $55.82 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $627.94 million. This was up from $600.98 million last year.



Toro Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $68.40 Mln. vs. $55.82 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.61 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q3): $627.94 Mln vs. $600.98 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.5%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.38



