HONG KONG, CHINA and CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- The Board of Directors of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Sunshine") (HKSE: 2012) wishes to announce the following:

References are made to the announcements of the Corporation dated June 5, 2017 (Hong Kong time) and July 4, 2017 (Hong Kong time) (the "Announcements") and the circular dated July 7, 2017 (the "Circular") of the Corporation, in relation to, among other matters, the proposed issue of new Shares under Specific Mandate and the connected transaction involving subscription for new Shares by the Connected Subscriber. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms use herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements and the Circular.

Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, the Completion of the Subscription is subject to the fulfilment or waiver (as the case may be) of the conditions of the Subscription Agreement within fourteen days after the SGM (i.e. on or before August 24, 2017) or such later date as the Corporation or the Subscriber may agree in writing) (the "Closing Date").

As certain conditions of the Subscription have not been fulfilled by the Closing Date and the parties to the Subscription Agreement have not agreed on any further extension of the Subscription, the Subscription Agreement lapsed and is automatically terminated thereafter. The obligations of the Corporation and the Subscriber under the Subscription Agreement immediately ceased and be null and void and any subscription monies in respect of the Subscription will be returned to the Subscriber.

The Corporation is a Calgary based public corporation listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since March 1, 2012. The Corporation is focused on the development of its significant holdings of oil sands leases in the Athabasca oil sands region. The Corporation owns interests in approximately one million acres of oil sands and petroleum and natural gas leases in the Athabasca region. The Corporation is currently focused on executing milestone undertakings in the West Ells project area. West Ells has an initial production target of 5,000 barrels per day.

This announcement contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the plans and expectations of the Corporation. Such forward-looking information is subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors. All statements other than statements and information of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of words such as "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "project", "plan", "target", "vision", "goal", "outlook", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Corporation's experience, current beliefs, assumptions, information and perception of historical trends available to the Corporation, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to those associated with resource definition and expected reserves and contingent and prospective resources estimates, unanticipated costs and expenses, regulatory approval, fluctuating oil and gas prices, expected future production, the ability to access sufficient capital to finance future development and credit risks, changes in Alberta's regulatory framework, including changes to regulatory approval process and land-use designations, royalty, tax, environmental, greenhouse gas, carbon and other laws or regulations and the impact thereof and the costs associated with compliance. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions and factors discussed in this announcement are not exhaustive and readers are not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as the Corporation's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, subsequent to the date of this announcement, except as required under applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement and are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive and are made as at the date hereof. For a full discussion of the Corporation's material risk factors, see the Corporation's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2016 and risk factors described in other documents we file from time to time with securities regulatory authorities, all of which are available on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk, on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or on the Corporation's website at www.sunshineoilsands.com.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

