Seasoned BPO executive appointed regional CEO to drive growth

On the heels of its $4.5 million (£3.5 million) Series A investment from Livingbridge earlier this month, Symphony Ventures, the global services firm specialized in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation, announced today its expansion into Latin America. Opening its first Latin American office in Argentina, the firm appointed business process outsourcing (BPO) and consulting industry veteran Felix Massun as regional CEO. This expansion serves to meet increasing regional demand for RPA consulting and implementation services from enterprise clients looking to automate operational processes.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005645/en/

Felix Massun appointed as regional CEO for Latin America. (Photo: Business Wire)

With numerous world-class enterprises and more than 500 shared service centers, the Latin American market is set to transform thanks to the proven benefits of RPA. In addition to speed, accuracy, quality and compliance improvements to front, middle and back office functions, automation technologies also yield significant cost savings while freeing up employees to focus on more dynamic work and enhancing customer interactions and satisfaction.

"The Latin American market is ripe for digital disruption," said Ian Barkin, chief strategy officer, Symphony Ventures. "As the world's largest and leading RPA pureplay, we have been helping firms globally for several years and now have a strong and experienced leader in Felix Massun. With him at the helm, I'm confident we are the perfect digital transformation partner in this dynamic and exciting geography."

Symphony is seeing tremendous demand for its automation services in Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Chile, Guatemala, Mexico and Peru, within industries such as banking, telecom, manufacturing, agriculture, food processing and chemicals. To meet this growing demand, Symphony plans to add more offices in Mexico and Brazil by early 2018.

Spearheading Symphony's growth in Latin America is Massun, who brings 25 years of experience working in BPO and consulting at Andersen, Ernst Young and Capgemini. Massun is an expert at helping organizations leverage disruptive solutions to best compete in the market. He brings an impressive regional network and a proven track record of leading and growing Latin American business units. At Capgemini he increased the Latin American business unit from less than 100 to more than 3,000 professionals, and grew revenues to more than $200 million. Massun has also led transformation strategies for more than 50 clients including Avon, Bimbo, Johnson Johnson, McDonalds, Monsanto, Telefonica and Nokia.

"My career has been focused on driving high-impact transformation strategies for clients," said Massun. "Today, transformation is undoubtedly influenced by the rise of automation. I'm excited and honored to join the incredible team at Symphony and bring its leading capabilities to Latin America."

Symphony is a sponsor, speaker and exhibitor at this week's Shared Services Outsourcing Week LATAM conference August 23 25 at the Ritz Carlton Coconut Grove in Miami, FL. For more information on the conference visit https://ssowlatam.iqpc.com/.

About Symphony Ventures

Symphony Ventures is a global consulting, implementation and managed services firm passionate about helping clients harness the "Future of Work." Symphony specializes in robotic process automation (RPA), intelligent automation and other inspired delivery models to help organizational leadership reduce costs, increase customer experience, repatriate work and unleash resources to fund growth and shareholder value. Symphony has headquarters in the U.K. and offices in the U.S., Poland and Latin America. Founded in 2014, Symphony has been ranked an RPA Service leader by HfS Research, a leading service delivery automation (SDA) provider by Everest Group, a Cool Vendor by Gartner and received the 2017 Blue Prism Partner Award for Best Practice and Implementation. For more information, visit http://www.symphonyhq.com and follow the company on Twitter at @SymphonyVenture or LinkedIn as Symphony Ventures.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005645/en/

Contacts:

Symphony Ventures

Version 2.0 Communications

Kristen Leathers, 1-617-426-2222

kleathers@v2comms.com