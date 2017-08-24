HAUPPAUGE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- Globecomm, one of the leading providers of maritime connectivity services, has installed a complete communications solution on MV Baltic, the latest newbuild to join the Global Seatrade fleet.

To meet demanding connectivity needs, Globecomm delivered its global Ku-band VSAT solution with VoIP services, an Iridium Pilot L-Band system and KNS S8 to enable flat fee internet access and live TV services onboard the new heavy cargo roll-on/roll-off vessel ship.

"We congratulate Global Seatrade on the recent launch of the MV Baltic, and are delighted the project offered an opportunity to continue our close partnership," said Malcolm McMaster, president of Globecomm's Maritime division. "Globecomm VSAT provides a highly reliable level of service quality and competitive pricing without compromising on quality and safety, making it attractive for operators of large and small fleets. Delivered with L-band back-up, VoIP and media services, Globecomm VSAT was able to fully meet Global Seatrade's needs."

MV Baltic is a specialist heavy cargo/ro-ro carrier of 3,500 dwt designed by Hartman Marine to carry heavy and project cargoes including windfarm and other offshore components, locomotives and yachts. Owner Global Seatrade is a heavy lift shipping provider whose management team includes former vessel masters with vast experience in both cargo and port operations. Globecomm has provided data connectivity for the company's previous vessel newbuilds over the past decade.

Globecomm VSAT is a state-of-the-art global network based on the iDirect Evolution IP-based platform technology. Providing a broad range of narrowband and high-throughput applications over a robust and scalable network, it supports automatic beam switching, as well as access to new HTS services, providing Ku, Ka, and C-Band services on a single platform.

About Globecomm

Since 1994 Globecomm has provided robust connectivity for Land, Sea and Air transport of video, voice, and data with zero downtime to the most remote locations on Earth -- and under the most treacherous conditions. Its comprehensive Satellite, Fiber, Cellular and CDN infrastructure and services are entrusted to provide the smartest solutions for mission-critical RF and IP communications to Government, Maritime, Media, Enterprise, Wireless Mobile and IoT customers in over 100 countries. Along with its award-winning engineering expertise, the company also specializes in system design and integration; end-to-end hosted and managed services; and media infrastructure, video cloud platform and IPTV services.

Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, Globecomm has locations in Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, the Netherlands, South Africa, Germany, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3164563

