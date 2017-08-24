NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- We can all relate to those times when you're rushing out the door and your wallet is nowhere to be found. Whether it happens on a weekly or yearly basis, your lost wallet means lost time and money. CPP found that the average person carries $133 in cash and $10,900 in credit in their wallets, and spends more than four days replacing credit cards. Chipolo, the Slovenian, self-funded Bluetooth tracker startup giving every item the power to be found, helps you solve this common problem with the launch of Chipolo Card, the world's thinnest Bluetooth tracker.

Following in the footsteps of Chipolo's other products -- Chipolo Classic and Chipolo Plus -- Chipolo Card is Chipolo's newest and slimmest Bluetooth tracker helping you quickly identify where you left your lost wallet in the coffee shop or missing passport in the airport. The .08 thick device is 11 percent thinner than Tile Slim and 63 percent thinner than TrackR Bravo, so that you can keep track of your wallet, ID, laptop, hotel key and remote without extra bulkiness.

Chipolo helps users all over the world track down lost or stolen items. One user, Hubbard B, said, "Since the day I got it, I have always kept my Chipolo in my wallet and it totally saved my life! After a party, I took an Uber to get back to a friend's house and had unknowingly dropped my wallet under the passenger seat. The next day I woke up without a wallet, meaning I was without my student ID, credit cards and cash. I used the Chipolo app to chase an Uber all through Pittsburgh and finally got my wallet back. After that, my Chipolo became priceless to me."

You can control your Chipolo Card though the easy-to-use Chipolo app, available for both iPhone and Android users. When your item goes missing within 200 feet of you, you can sound a 95-decibel ring to locate it. The ring is just as loud as subway coming toward you from 200 feet away. If item is outside of that range, check the app for a map of the location the item was last seen. The real value in the product stems from Chipolo's community of users who come together to help each other identify the location of lost items. You can mark your Chipolo Card as lost through the app, and when someone within the Chipolo Lost & Found Network comes within range of the item, you are instantly notified. With Chipolo's Lost & Found Network, you'll never be alone in your search to find something missing again.

Chipolo is working with partners like Knomo to integrate the Chipolo Platform, which allows companies to add Bluetooth tracking capabilities to turn their products into smart products. These partners can also tap into Chipolo's worldwide Lost & Found Network, so when their customers lose something they can rely on the power of Chipolo's community to help them get it back. In just two years, Chipolo's Lost & Found Network has multiplied tenfold and is expected to grow even faster with additional brands, like Perry Ellis, implementing the technology in the coming months.

"Unlike our competitors, our end goal is not to sell as many products as possible, it's to give every inanimate item the power to be found," said Primoz Zelensek, CEO and co-founder of Chipolo. "We're doing this by unifying our products as well as our business partners' products into one massive community that anyone can take advantage of to locate missing items. With our Bluetooth technology and hardware that can be easily integrated into any product, we're on our way to creating an expansive global network with a reach so large that in the future we won't need GPS technology to locate lost items."

Chipolo is the only company offering 24/7 support to not only give you around the clock access to technical assistance, but to also have a platform that's always available for customers like you to provide their valuable feedback. Chipolo values each and every customer interaction and even its co-founders take on customer support shifts to ensure the company never loses sight of its customers' needs. Chipolo Card's battery lasts at least 12 months, and it will notify you when the battery is running low. Under the Chipolo Renewal Program, you will have the option to upgrade to the latest version of Chipolo with highly discounted price options available.

Chipolo Card comes in white with a one-year warranty and a 30-day-back guarantee. Chipolo Card will begin shipping to customers in late September and can be pre-ordered here.

About Chipolo

Chipolo, Inc. is an innovative multinational technology company, recognized as one of the leading brands on the Bluetooth tracker market. With Chipolo smart devices people can connect their belongings to the Chipolo app and from there on into a global community that is also open to external business partners and their products. Present in more than 200 countries and growing rapidly, the company is revolutionizing the way people look for their misplaced and lost belongings. Chipolo strongly believes in the power of its community and is already finding more than 50,000 misplaced items every day. With an exponentially growing network, they are paving the way to a world where we find everything together.

