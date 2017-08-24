PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- BeyondTrust, the leading cyber security company dedicated to preventing privilege abuse and stopping unauthorized access, today announced that for the fourth straight year, it is listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's August 2017 Market Guide for Privileged Access Management (PAM).

"Managing administrative rights and removing privileges is the only reliable way to stop insider privilege abuse and misuse, and modern threats such as ransomware," said Kevin Hickey, president and CEO at BeyondTrust. "With BeyondTrust, our single, modular platform provides a complete Privilege, Password and Vulnerability Management solution to address insider abuse and misuse that avoids the expense and hassle of cobbling together point solutions."

Gartner is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company. It offers expert, objective, and rigorous insight reports on virtually all areas of information technology.

In the guide, Gartner divides the PAM market into two primary solution groups:

Privileged Account and Session Management (PASM)

Privilege Elevation and Delegation Management (PEDM)

BeyondTrust is represented across both solution groups with a large market share.

"We feel BeyondTrust delivers the most complete and integrated privileged access management platform on the market," said Brad Hibbert, chief technology officer at BeyondTrust. "By uniting best of breed capabilities in a single pane of glass that many alternative providers offer as disjointed tools they charge separately for, the PowerBroker platform simplifies deployments, reduces costs, improves system security and closes gaps to reduce privileged risks."

Download a complimentary copy of Gartner's August 2017 Market Guide for Privileged Access Management.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is a global information security software company that helps organizations prevent cyber attacks and unauthorized data access due to privilege abuse. Our solutions give you the visibility to confidently reduce risks and the control to take proactive, informed action against data breach threats. And because threats can come from anywhere, we built a platform that unifies the most effective technologies for addressing both internal and external risk: Privileged Access Management and Vulnerability Management. Our solutions grow with your needs, making sure you maintain control no matter where your company goes. BeyondTrust's security solutions are trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide, including half of the Fortune 100. To learn more about BeyondTrust, please visit www.beyondtrust.com.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

