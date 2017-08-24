SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - August 24, 2017) - With the release of drill results from this Bulgarian explorer, a pair of analysts expected the market would take notice. They were right.

Company included in article: Velocity Minerals Ltd.

Resource Maven Gwen Preston announced over the weekend she'd be purchasing stock in Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: VLC) at market open today (Aug. 21). She anticipated positive drill results from the company's first holes at the Rozino project, located within the Tintyava prospecting and exploration license in southeast Bulgaria.

Velocity delivered. In this morning's press release, the company announced results for two holes of "74 meters @ 2.35g/t gold including 39 meters @ 4.11 g/t gold." The company's president and CEO, Keith Henderson, called the results "among the best grades ever returned from the project and the drill holes clearly demonstrate the potential for thick, high-grade gold mineralization between the historical drill fences."

Peter Epstein of Epstein Resources is also watching Velocity Minerals. "Gold junior Velocity Minerals has the right team in the right place at the right time," Epstein told Streetwise Reports. "Its Eastern Europe focus is off the beaten path, but the world-class management team has pulled together two highly prospective gold projects in southeastern Bulgaria that have near-term catalysts and tremendous blue-sky potential."

Continue reading this article: Gold Stock Soars 74% on Release of Drill Results

About Streetwise Reports/The Gold Report

Investors rely on The Gold Report to share investment ideas for the precious, base and critical metals sector. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

DISCLOSURE:

The following companies mentioned in this article are sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Velocity Minerals Ltd. Streetwise Reports does not accept stock in exchange for its services.

The full disclosure is provided at the end of the published article: Gold Stock Soars 74% on Release of Drill Results

For more information, please contact

Melissa Farley

Associate Publisher

Email contact

