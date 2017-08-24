Over 500 global digital business spearheads will converge to build a culture of courage and re-invent the core of their business on 19-21 September 2017 in Helsinki, Finland

Comptel Corporation, now a Nokia company, today unveiled the scope of its third annual Nexterday North "anti-seminar," taking place 19-21 September 2017 in Helsinki, Finland.

For the last two years, Nexterday North has gathered thought leaders in the digital and communications services industry to outline a plan for re-invention and determine how to execute it, with the goal of motivating innovation and disruption. This year, Nexterday North will embrace the business culture of courage with the event's theme: "Dare More. Be More."

"Nexterday North 2016 focused on getting digital and communications service providers to stop thinking about their digital transformation strategies and actually start implementing them," said Juhani Hintikka, CEO of Comptel. "This year, Nexterday North will urge attendees who have taken action to courageously go beyond that initial execution to be more daring in their strategies and ultimately, be more than what the industry has come to expect."

The three-day event will offer compelling keynote presentations from a diverse collection of innovative leaders and disrupters from all corners of the digital landscape, including executives from Deutsche Telekom, 2degrees Mobile, and Saudi Telecom.

Nexterday North's roster of top-notch keynote speakers will feature Jason Silva, host of National Geographic Channel's #1 rated and Emmy-nominated series, Brain Games; inspirational futurist Mark Stevenson; Hilary Mason, CEO and Founder of Fast Forward Labs, an independent data technology research lab; best-selling author Adam Alter; and Sarah Harrison of The Courage Foundation, an international organisation that protects whistleblowers and truth tellers.

Nexterday North's three-day agenda will also feature:

Industry Blueprint Alley , a gallery of innovative and field-proven blueprints created by leading industry players, including Nokia/Comptel, Accenture, Salesforce and TCS. The alley is open to visitors throughout the event.

, a gallery of innovative and field-proven blueprints created by leading industry players, including Nokia/Comptel, Accenture, Salesforce and TCS. The alley is open to visitors throughout the event. The Dare More. Be More. LIVE Digital debate features industry-leading analysts and business transformers, along with their customers, who will debate the two most critical aspects of digital transformation: perfecting the elusive digital experience and how to make it happen! Join Accenture, TCS, Salesforce, Avanto Ventures and Analysys Mason for two lively and LIVE debates.

features industry-leading analysts and business transformers, along with their customers, who will debate the two most critical aspects of digital transformation: perfecting the elusive digital experience and how to make it happen! Join Accenture, TCS, Salesforce, Avanto Ventures and Analysys Mason for two lively and LIVE debates. Plenty of activity in form of the Nexterday run, Happy Hour, tasty food by Richard McCormick, live entertainment and the Nexterday app allowing you network and meet up with your peers

Resources

Find out more about Nexterday North, including its agenda and speakers. Register to attend at nexterdaynorth.com.

For press and analysts that would like to register for Nexterday North, please contact comptel@marchcomms.com.

Download a free copy of the latest Nexterday book, and visit Nexterday.org for more content from and for digital and communications business leaders.

About Nexterday North

Nexterday North is the annual "anti-seminar" that brings together movers and shakers from the digital and communications industry to share cross-industry foresights, insights and inspirational stories on digital transformation to empower innovation and disruption. Through interactive demos, industry blueprints and roundtable discussions, Nexterday North is where leaders from around the world converge to navigate digital transformation challenges and push the boundaries of the digital communications industry further. For more information, visit: www.nexterdaynorth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005127/en/

Contacts:

Comptel Corporation

nexterday.north@comptel.com

or

March Communications

Hanah Johnson, +1 617-960-9856

comptel@marchcomms.com