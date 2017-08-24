Arctech Solar to Partner with IHS Markit for a Live Tracker Webinar on August 30

SHANGHAI, Aug. 24,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech Solar, one of the world's leading manufacturers and solution providers of solar tracking and racking systems, will partner with IHS Markit, a global information provider, for a live webinar on August 30, 2017, in order to educate the global market of the benefits of solar trackers.

IHS Markit supply chain research manager, Cormac Gilligan, and Arctech Solar President, Guy Rong, will lead the webinar, providing expertise on solar trackers' large market opportunity, insight into key markets for trackers in 2017, and providing real life examples of tracker installations.

The solar tracker industry has witnessed rapid development in the past two years and is forecast to grow strongly in the upcoming years in major markets. While trackers have been installed in large numbers in the United States in recent years, they are increasingly being installed in major markets such as India, Europe, Middle East, Latin America and China.

Arctech Solar will contribute development expertise from the past 8 years and will share its insights into how to maximize project profitability by using solar trackers.

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Time: 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 15:00 UTC

Please join us for a free live webinar:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1462394/E5C1EDEC51675EDCCAD5A14916EAAFEB?partnerref=arctech

About Arctech Solar

Arctech Solar is one of the world's leading manufacturers and solution providers of solar tracking and racking systems. Through 8 years of development, Arctech Solar has set up manufacturing based in Kunshan and Changzhou in China and has also set up subsidiaries and service centers in many regional markets such as America, Japan, India and Europe other than China. Arctech Solar has cumulatively installed 10GW and completed almost 600 projects in more than 10 countries. With a production capacity of 6GW and 3GW in fixed mounting structure and tracker fields respectively (a total annual capacity of 9GW), Arctech Solar has grown into a reliable partner in the Global PV Tracking and Racking market.

For more information please visit: www.arctechsolar.com

For product sales and other enquiries: sales@arctechsolar.com

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 85 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2017 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

