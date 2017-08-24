Global Polybutadiene Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Rise in Adoption of Polybutadiene Across Various Industries

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Polybutadiene Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $15.18 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include soaring demand for synthetic rubber in tire manufacturing, growing demand from the automotive industry and rise in adoption of polybutadiene across various industries.

Based on type the market is categorized into solid polybutadiene rubber and liquid polybutadiene rubber. Furthermore, solid polybutadiene rubber divided into high CIS polybutadiene, low CIS polybutadiene, high vinyl polybutadiene and high Trans polybutadiene. By application the market is segmented into tire manufacturing, Chemical, Polymer Modification, Industrial Rubber Manufacturing and Other applications.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Soaring demand for synthetic rubber in tire manufacturing

Growing demand from the automotive industry

Rise in adoption of polybutadiene across various industries

LG Chem Ltd

JSR Corporation

Lanxess AG

Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd

Reliance Industries Limited

Synthos S.A.

Zeon Corporation

Taiwan Synthetic Rubber Corporation (TSRC)

UBE Industries, Ltd.

Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

PJSC Sibur Holding

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Evonik Industries Ag

Firestone Polymers LLC



