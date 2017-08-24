Global OTC Pharmaceutical Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cough, Cold and Allergy, Analgesics, Gastrointestinal, Dermatology, Eye Care, Smoking Cessation Aids, Others

The Global OTC Pharmaceutical market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% in the first half of the forecast period. The Global OTC Pharmaceutical market is estimated at $127bn in 2016 and is dominated by the cough, cold and allergy segment which holds 23% share of the Global OTC Pharmaceutical market.

Report Scope:

•Global OTC Pharmaceutical Market forecastsfrom2017-2027

• This report breaks down the revenue forecast of the Global OTC Pharmaceutical market into these leading segments:

• Analgesics

• Cough, cold and allergy products

• Dermatological products

• Gastrointestinal products

• Eye Care

• Smoking Cessation Aids

• Other products

Each submarket isfurther divided by region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW:

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:

• North America: the US, Canada, Mexico

• South America: Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Rest of South America

• Europe: Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World: Middle East, Africa, Other Countries

• Our study provides aSWOT analysisandPorter's Five Forces analysisof the Global OTC Pharmaceutical market

• This report discusses theleading companiesin the Global OTC Pharmaceutical market

• Bayer AG

• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Care

• Perrigo Company PLC

• Johnson & Johnson

• Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd

• Pfizer Inc.

• Procter & Gamble

• Sanofi S.A

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

• Cipla, Inc.

Companies Mentioned in the Report:

Abbott Medical Optics

Aché Laboratórios Farmacêuticos

Actavis

Adams Respiratory Therapeutics

Akorn

Alcon

Allergan

Alliance Boots

Almirall

Amerisource Bergen

ANVISA

Apotex

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Aspen Pharmacare

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Aurobindo

B.F. Ascher & Company

Bausch & Lomb

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boots

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cardinal Health

Celesio

China Resources Sanjiu Pharmaceutical

Ciba

Cilag

Cipla

Costco

CSPC (China Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical Group)

CVS

Daiichi Sankyo

Dalkhimpharm

Dollar General

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Eisai

Eli Lilly

EMS

Eurofarma

Fosun Pharma

Galderma

Genomma Lab

GSK

Guangzhou Pharmaceutical

Harbin Pharmaceutical Group

Heritage/Insight

Hisamitsu

Hypermacas

Im Co., Ltd.

Insight

Ipca Laboratories

JB Chemicals

Johnson & Johnson

Kangmei Pharmaceutical

Kowa

Kroger

Lion

LOréal

Lupin Limited

Mankind Pharma

McKesson

Mead Johnson

Menarini

Merck

Mylan

North China Pharmaceutical

Novartis

Nycomed

Omega Pharma

Otsuka

Paras Pharmaceuticals

Perrigo

Pfizer

Pharmstandard

Phoenix

Prestige Brands

Procter & Gamble

Purdue Pharma

Ranbaxy

Ratiopharm

Reckitt Benckiser

Roche

Rohto

Roxane Labs

Sam's Club

Sandoz

Sanofi

Sato

Sergeant

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shionogi

Sinopharm

SkyePharma

Somaxon Pharmaceuticals

Sotex

SSL International

Stada

Sun Pharma

Taisho

Takeda

Teva

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Typharm

UCB Pharma

União Química

Valeant

Velcera

Veropharm

Vivus

