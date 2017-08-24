Global OTC Pharmaceutical Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Cough, Cold and Allergy, Analgesics, Gastrointestinal, Dermatology, Eye Care, Smoking Cessation Aids, Others
The Global OTC Pharmaceutical market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% in the first half of the forecast period. The Global OTC Pharmaceutical market is estimated at $127bn in 2016 and is dominated by the cough, cold and allergy segment which holds 23% share of the Global OTC Pharmaceutical market.
• Analgesics
• Cough, cold and allergy products
• Dermatological products
• Gastrointestinal products
• Eye Care
• Smoking Cessation Aids
• Other products
Each submarket isfurther divided by region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW:
• North America: the US, Canada, Mexico
• South America: Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Rest of South America
• Europe: Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World: Middle East, Africa, Other Countries
• Bayer AG
• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Care
• Perrigo Company PLC
• Johnson & Johnson
• Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd
• Pfizer Inc.
• Procter & Gamble
• Sanofi S.A
• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
• Cipla, Inc.
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Global OTC Pharmaceutical Market. You find data, trends and predictions.
Abbott Medical Optics
Aché Laboratórios Farmacêuticos
Actavis
Adams Respiratory Therapeutics
Akorn
Alcon
Allergan
Alliance Boots
Almirall
Amerisource Bergen
ANVISA
Apotex
Arena Pharmaceuticals
Aspen Pharmacare
Astellas Pharma
AstraZeneca
Aurobindo
B.F. Ascher & Company
Bausch & Lomb
Bayer
Boehringer Ingelheim
Boots
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Cardinal Health
Celesio
China Resources Sanjiu Pharmaceutical
Ciba
Cilag
Cipla
Costco
CSPC (China Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical Group)
CVS
Daiichi Sankyo
Dalkhimpharm
Dollar General
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
Eisai
Eli Lilly
EMS
Eurofarma
Fosun Pharma
Galderma
Genomma Lab
GSK
Guangzhou Pharmaceutical
Harbin Pharmaceutical Group
Heritage/Insight
Hisamitsu
Hypermacas
Im Co., Ltd.
Insight
Ipca Laboratories
JB Chemicals
Johnson & Johnson
Kangmei Pharmaceutical
Kowa
Kroger
Lion
LOréal
Lupin Limited
Mankind Pharma
McKesson
Mead Johnson
Menarini
Merck
Mylan
North China Pharmaceutical
Novartis
Nycomed
Omega Pharma
Otsuka
Paras Pharmaceuticals
Perrigo
Pfizer
Pharmstandard
Phoenix
Prestige Brands
Procter & Gamble
Purdue Pharma
Ranbaxy
Ratiopharm
Reckitt Benckiser
Roche
Rohto
Roxane Labs
Sam's Club
Sandoz
Sanofi
Sato
Sergeant
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
Shionogi
Sinopharm
SkyePharma
Somaxon Pharmaceuticals
Sotex
SSL International
Stada
Sun Pharma
Taisho
Takeda
Teva
Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Typharm
UCB Pharma
União Química
Valeant
Velcera
Veropharm
Vivus
