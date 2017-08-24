Aptean's ISO 9001 certified Tradebeam Global Trade Content solution provides relevant and up-to-date trade content for more than 200 countries



ALPHARETTA, Ga., 2017-08-24 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a leading global provider of mission critical enterprise software solutions to over 7,000 customers, has expanded its Global Trade Content (GTC) solution to cover more than 200 countries. Aptean provides customers with access to the largest trade content database available, including current restricted party lists and customs exchange rates, through its cloud-based Tradebeam Global Trade Management software solution (GTM) or as a stand-alone offering for customers requiring trade content for their own analysis and purposes.



The need for companies to manage complex global supply chains with changing government rules and regulations around foreign trade has fueled the growing demand for global trade content. Aptean's Global Trade Content helps customers calculate total landed costs and gain insight into duty rates related to sourcing options, enabling them to make informed decisions from a compliance and financial perspective.



"Aptean is committed to providing our customers the most comprehensive and up-to-date global trade content information available," said Brad Steger, Aptean General Manager Process ERP and Supply Chain Management Product Group. "In addition to expanded country coverage, Aptean continues to increase the depth of our global trade content, regularly adding updated restricted party lists and customs exchange rates."



