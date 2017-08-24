VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SGB) ("Solegear" or the "Company") announces that meeting materials with respect to its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on Monday, September 18, 2017, at the offices of Stikeman Elliott LLP in Vancouver, British Columbia, are now available under Solegear's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

At the Meeting, shareholders will elect directors for the ensuing year, consider a resolution to ratify, confirm and approve the adoption of a new omnibus equity incentive compensation plan of the Corporation (as required by the TSX Venture Exchange), and consider a resolution to re-appoint the Company's existing auditors, all as more particularly described in the management information circular prepared in connection with the meeting which is available under Solegear's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc.

Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SGB) is an innovator in the field of next generation bioplastics made from annually renewable plant-based sources. Committed to the principles of Green Chemistry, Solegear is driven by its mission to create healthier, safer and stronger communities by fundamentally changing the way plastics are made.

Solegear's proprietary bioplastic formulations are designed to meet today's social and corporate requirements to lower carbon emissions, reduce waste and remove toxicity typically associated with traditional petroleum-based plastics. Together with its partners, Solegear custom engineers, produces and distributes its high-performance bioplastics as resin, sheets and finished goods with some of the highest percentages of renewable, plant-based materials currently available in the industry.

For more information: www.solegear.ca

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Contact: 604-566-8466

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Caleb Jeffries

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SGB@kincommunications.com



Media Contact:

Elisha McCallum

FleishmanHillard Vancouver

1-778-668-0185

Elisha.McCallum@fleishman.ca



Capital Markets Advisor:

Nicole Marchand

1-416-428-3533

Nicole@nm-ir.com



