Yesterday, Ripple prices took a minor hit as investors extracted profits from earlier trading. The momentary sell-off was necessary to expunge fickle speculators, but it also ended a hot streak of Ripple news by adding red ink to the cryptocurrency's price chart.It's doubtless that some analysts will claim the fall was "unpredictable." But it doesn't take a rocket scientist to understand the dynamics of herd behavior.The rate of Ripple price growth was accelerating at a dangerous level, or to put it in visual terms, it was getting absurdly steep. Like.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...