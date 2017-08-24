Global Wind Automation Market Analysis & Trends to 2025

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Wind Automation Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Wind Automation market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.3% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are rising requirement for renewable energy, high return on investment (ROI), increasing efforts to control carbon emissions and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



By product, the wind automation market is segregated into supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), programmable logic controller (PLC), distributed control system (DCS) and geared motors & drives.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategie for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising requirement for renewable energy

3.1.2 High return on investment (ROI)

3.1.3 Increasing efforts to control carbon emissions

3.1.4 Growth opportunities/investment opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Wind Automation Market, By Product

4.1 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

4.2 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

4.3 Distributed Control System (DCS)

4.4 Geared motors and drives



5 Wind Automation Market, By Geography



6 Key Player Activities

6.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

6.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

6.3 Product Launch & Expansions

6.4 Other Activities



7 Leading Companies

7.1 Siemens AG

7.2 Schneider Electric SE

7.3 General Electric Co.

7.4 ABB Group

7.5 Bachmann electronic GmbH

7.6 Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A.

7.7 Emerson Electric Co.

7.8 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

7.9 Vestas Wind Systems A/S

7.10 Yokogawa Electric Co.

7.11 Regal Beloit Co.

7.12 Omron Corporation

7.13 Mitsubishi Electric Co.

7.14 Honeywell International Inc.

7.15 General electric Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6lrk26/global_wind

