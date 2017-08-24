

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Daniel Kammen, a Science Envoy for the Department of State, has resigned in protest against President Donald Trump's failure to denounce white supremacists and neo-nazis over their role in violence in Charlottesville.



'Your response to Charlottesville enables racism, sexism, & harms our country and planet,' the Distinguished Professor of Energy at the University of California said in a letter addressed to the President Wednesday.



Trump's comments that 'both sides' were to blame for the clash between white supremacists and those counter-protesting the rally on August 12 drew widespread criticism across the political spectrum.



Kammen, who was appointed to the position back in February 2016 and has served in many federal roles for more than 20 years, published his resignation letter on Twitter.



Kammen used an acrostic in his letter to convey a not-so-subtle message to the Preasident - starting each paragraph of his seven-paragraph letter by using the letters in the word 'IMPEACH.'



He said his decision to resign was in response to Trump's 'attacks on core values of the United States.'



He accused Trump of harming the quality of life in the United States, the nation's standing abroad, and the sustainability of the planet.



Kammen made it clear that the Trump administration's environmental and energy policies, as well his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate deal are not acceptable to him.



Kammen's resignation is only the latest in the fallout over Trump's response to the violent clashes in Charlottesville.



Recently, Trump disbanded the President's American Manufacturing Council and the Strategic and Policy Forum after its members resigned over his handling of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville.



