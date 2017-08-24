Med hänvisning till pressmeddelandet som Karo Pharma AB publicerade i dag klockan 15:10 har Nasdaq Stockholm AB i samråd med Finansinspektionen beslutat att handeln i aktierna i Karo Pharma AB (KARO, ISIN-kod SE0007464888, orderboksID 003927) ska återupptas. Sedvanligt auktionsförfarande inleds klockan 15:50 och handeln återupptas klockan 16:00.



With reference to the press release published by Karo Pharma AB at 15:10 CET today, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has, in consultation with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, decided that the trading in the shares of Karo Pharma AB (KARO, ISIN code SE0007464888, order book ID 003927) shall be resumed. The opening auction starts at 15:50 CET followed by continuous trading from 16:00 CET.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Karin Ydén eller Emelie Thordewall på telefon 08-405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.