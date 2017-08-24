SCOR: SCOR opens a SCOR Global P&C SE representative office in Kenya

Press Release

24 August 2017 - N° 20

SCOR opens a SCOR Global P&C SE

representative office in Kenya



Further to the initial approval granted in April 2016, the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Kenya (IRA) has confirmed its approval of the opening of a SCOR Global P&C SE representative office in Nairobi. The new office will become operational on 1 September 2017 and will be headed by Christian Ramamonjiarisoa. It will support SCOR's marketing activities in the East African markets.

The creation of this representative office in Kenya is part of the Group's "Vision in Action" strategic plan to further expand and deepen its franchise, in line with its business model based on proximity to markets and clients. It clearly demonstrates the Group's commitment to the African markets. SCOR has been writing business in Africa for more than 40 years.

The new Kenyan representative office will represent and promote SCOR Global P&C's expertise, capabilities and services in East Africa, with the aim of enhancing its contribution to the development of the markets in the region.

Victor Peignet, Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global P&C, comments:"We welcome the approval granted by the Insurance Regulatory of Kenya to open a SCOR Global P&C representative office in Nairobi. The opening of the representative office will enable us to better market our customized solutions to our clients in the East African markets, in order to provide responses adapted to their evolving needs."

