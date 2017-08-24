HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau, speaking at today's press conference.



HONG KONG, Aug 24, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - CENTRESTAGE, the promotion and launch platform for top international and Asian fashion brands and designers organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will be held from 6-9 September, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).Following its debut last year, the widely acclaimed show returns this year featuring more than 210 fashion brands from 22 countries and regions. About 40 fashion events will be staged, including CENTRESTAGE ELITES, the opening gala fashion show, some 20 fashion shows, as well as designer sharing sessions, an industry forum, trend forecast seminars and networking activities.At today's press preview, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau noted that the inaugural CENTRESTAGE served to spotlight fashion brands and designer collections and reaffirmed Hong Kong's position as Asia's fashion capital. "It was a delight that the first CENTRESTAGE received such widespread and enthusiastic support both at home and from overseas," said Mr Chau."Being one of the celebration activities for the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR, this year's show will feature spectacular activities, attracting more than 210 fashion brands presenting designs from all over the world." He added that the global fashion designs, fashion shows and networking activities at the event will generate strong interest from buyers, fashion media, as well as fashion lovers.Designers and guests who attended today's preview included designers Fiona Lau and Kain Picken of Hong Kong brand, FFIXXED STUDIOS; Felix Chung, Chairman of the Steering Committee of Fashion Summit (HK) 2017; artiste Vincent Wong; other exhibiting designers, fashion brand representatives and partners.International fashion on viewUnder the theme "Nouveau Playhouse," this year's CENTRESTAGE will feature three thematic zones: GLAM, ALLURE and METRO, highlighting fashion brands from the Chinese mainland, Taiwan, Australia, France, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Sweden, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States, among others. Numerous local brands will also join the show, including anagram, Angus Tsui, DORISKATH, HARRISON WONG, House of V, izzue, KENAXLEUNG and LOOM LOOP.New collections from fashion brands and designers to shine on stageAbout 20 fashion shows will be held during CENTRESTAGE. On the first evening, the large-scale opening gala fashion show, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, will showcase the 2018 spring/summer collections of Kain Picken and Fiona Lau's FFIXXED STUDIOS, as well as Korean designer Juun.J, who is staging his namesake brand's first runway show in Hong Kong. Juun.J's first-ever show in Hong Kong is made possible with the collaboration of his brand's partner JOYCE and the HKTDC. JUUN. J's 2017 fall/winter collection is also currently on offer at JOYCE.Following CENTRESTAGE ELITES, the "FASHION HONG KONG" RUNWAY SHOW will present the 2018 Pre-Spring and spring/summer collections of six local brands: HARRISON WONG (designer: Harrison Wong), KENAXLEUNG (designer: Kenax Leung), LOOM LOOP (designer: Polly Ho), DORISKATH (designer: Doris Kath Chan), Maison Vermillion (designer: Dora Chu)., and HOUSE OF V (designer: Vickie Au).Also on the first day, online fashion hub FASHIONALLY will feature its FASHIONALLY Collection #10 fashion show, where 10 rising local fashion designers will collaborate to highlight Hong Kong's design prowess.Another highlight of this year's CENTRESTAGE will be the finals of The Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest 2017 (YDC). Over the years, the YDC has paved the way for many fine designers in the local fashion industry and nurtured Hong Kong designer brands.This year's event will see 15 shortlisted young fashion designers competing for the top three awards, the Best Footwear Design Award and the newly established New Talent Award. The VIP judge of the year Mug, founder and designer of popular Japanese fashion brand G.V.G.V. will share her insights and ideas with the finalists.In addition, the Knitwear Innovation and Design Society will organise the Knitwear Symphony 2017 and the seventh Hong Kong Young Knitwear Designers' Contest, while the fashion environmental NGO Redress will stage the grand final show of The EcoChic Design Award 2017.The Hong Kong Footwear Design Competition, organised by the Federation of Hong Kong Footwear Ltd and co-organised by the HKTDC, will also uncover more local design talent during CENTRESTAGE.Meanwhile, local brands such as izzue and Ika Butoni will also stage fashion shows during CENTRESTAGE to unveil their latest collections.Key industry players exchange insightsApart from fashion shows, the HKTDC will once again invite experts from WGSN, Pantone and Fashion Snoops to forecast the coming year's fashion and retail trends.The inaugural Fashion Summit (HK) 2017, to be held concurrently, is expected to be the first large-scale summit in Asia on fashion sustainability. Under the theme "Zero Impact," the two-day conference will gather industry experts to discuss hot industry topics.Meanwhile, CENTRESTAGE ELITES' FFIXXED STUDIOS, YDC VIP judge Mug, and a representative from Korea's Samsung C&T Corporation Fashion Division will offer insights into their creative journeys at various sharing sessions.Hong Kong in FashionTo extend the fashion buzz to the wider community, the HKTDC has launched the Hong Kong in Fashion citywide campaign from 15 August to 30 September. More than 90 fashionable activities organised in collaboration with more than 100 partners, including high-end hotels, shopping malls, fashion boutiques, restaurants and design institutes, will be staged around town, spreading the glamour of CENTRESTAGE across the city.On 2-3 September, Hong Kong in Fashion will host a two-day Fashion Avenue Fest at Wan Chai's iconic Lee Tung Avenue. Members of the public can take part in a series of creative workshops and enjoy discounts at numerous shops over the weekend. The HKTDC will also organise CENTRESTAGE Fashion Street Parade for the public to appreciate the fashion designs of local design institutes and homegrown fashion brands.From now until 30 September, the HKTDC is working with D2 Place to co-organise an array of fashion shows and exhibitions to showcase the works of Hong Kong designers, Fashion Farm Foundation and fashion students from such institutions as SCAD (Hong Kong), HKU SPACE, Hong Kong Design Institute and Caritas Bianchi College of Careers.On 9 September, the closing day, CENTRESTAGE will become "OPENSTAGE" and welcome public visitors aged 12 and above free of charge. On 9 September, the closing day, CENTRESTAGE will become "OPENSTAGE" and welcome public visitors aged 12 and above free of charge. The event will allow members of the public the chance to experience this major international fashion event and to check out the latest designs from leading brands. About HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. 