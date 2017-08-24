sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,291 Euro		-0,112
-1,08 %
WKN: 893517 ISIN: GB0001411924 Ticker-Symbol: BSB 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SKY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SKY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,316
10,53
16:39
10,358
10,508
16:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INVESCO LIMITED
INVESCO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INVESCO LIMITED27,725-1,47 %
SKY PLC10,291-1,08 %