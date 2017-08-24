ROSEMONT, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- Join thousands of engineering and manufacturing professionals on October 24 - 26, 2017 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL for The 5th Annual ASSEMBLY Show for all of the networking events, educational sessions, and state-of-the-art product exhibits. There are several new features debuting at this year's show that add even more to the experience.

The ASSEMBLY Show is offering a brand new free webinar series leading up to the show featuring content that is important to attendees. The webinars are free and will provide a sneak peek at expert speakers, topics and more, and after each session the speakers will do a live Q&A with the viewers. Webinars will be available on demand after they air live. To learn more and to sign up for the free webinar program visit theassemblyshow.com.

Also new for this year's event is TASTV, which will be displayed throughout the exhibit hall broadcasting all the info guests need to know about the show including exclusive interviews, show highlights, things to do around Rosemont, and more.

"For our 5th Anniversary we have added several new features to ensure that the attendees and exhibitors at the ASSEMBLY Show have a successful event through networking, education and finding new solutions," said Thomas A. Esposito, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine, producers of the event. "We invite the industry to join us for our webinar series which will be a wonderful sneak peek at topics, speakers and much more leading up to the Show."

Another new addition to the education program will be a series of Tech Talk sessions where problem-solving meets networking. Attendees can come with their questions, or their advice, and talk with colleagues about their solutions to common problems in product assembly right on the show floor in booth 2423. These 20-minute sessions will be facilitated by the editors of ASSEMBLY and other manufacturing publications and organizations with several topics including:

Broken Bonds -- Challenges in Adhesive Bonding: moderated by Susan Sutton, Adhesives & Sealants Industry

My Robot Won't Do What I Say -- Challenges in Robotic Assembly: moderated by Jim Beretta, Customer Attraction

We're Screwed -- Challenges with Threaded Fasteners: moderated by John Sprovieri, ASSEMBLY Magazine

Our Kanban Canned -- Challenges with Lean Manufacturing: moderated by Austin Weber, ASSEMBLY Magazine

The new Just Smash It! session will put everyday objects to the test to see how much force it takes to smash it. Presented by Promess, this entertainingly destructive segment is based off of the company's popular YouTube segment where they use a hydraulic press to see what it takes to destroy items like an iPhone or a bowling ball. The Just Smash It! sessions will take place on Wednesday, October 25 at 4:00 pm and again on Thursday, October 26 at 10:20 am.

The ASSEMBLY Show will kick off on Tuesday, October 24th with two workshops on Industry 4.0 and a second on The Road to Operational Excellence. Both workshops will take place from 1:00 - 4:00 pm leading into the Taste of Rosemont Welcome Reception sponsored by SCHUNK which will be held in the exhibit hall.

On Wednesday, October 25th Derek Harper, Vice President of Information Technology at Faurecia North American will discuss "The Road to Manufacturing Success" during the opening day keynote presentation at 9:00 am. At 5:00 pm The ASSEMBLY Show Pub Night Networking Reception sponsored by FESTO will take place.

The ASSEMBLY Show will offer three days of educational sessions, hundreds of exhibiting companies, thousands of industry professionals including buyers and users of assembly equipment, products or services in manufacturing plants, a dynamic keynote speaker and two exciting networking receptions. Registration for the 5th annual event is now open, click here.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries. For more information, visit www.theassemblyshow.com

