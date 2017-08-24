CARLSBAD, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- Leaf of Faith is preparing to leave the nest.

V Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: VGID) is excited to update shareholders and the public on the progress of The Company's incubation partner Leaf of Faith and its growing beverage brand Patience.

Patience is a dynamic brand that is currently being produced in 2 flavors in an attractive 16oz. bottle. The product is Vitamin enhanced and infused with CBD for a powerful medicinal effect. The product is currently being marketed at industry events Nationally and being sold through dispensaries throughout Southern California and Nevada.

The response has been outstanding. The flavor profile, combined with the look of the brand has easily set the product apart from other more rudimentary entries into the CBD market.

To continue the momentum of the Patience brand, Leaf of Faith is proud to announce that the development of a THC version has been completed. Patience THC is poised to hit the market the first week of October. Patience THC will be launched in 2 delicious flavors. The successful look of Patience CBD will be echoed in the packaging of Patience THC.

V Group, Inc. is proud of the partnership The Company has developed with Leaf of Faith. So proud in fact that V Group believes the time has come to begin the process of "spinning-off" Leaf of Faith into a standalone public entity.

V Group, Inc. has targeted a shareholder of record cut-off date of October 31, 2017. Any person or entity that possesses V Group shares on that date will automatically receive shares in the newly formed Leaf of Faith public entity.

V Group, Inc. and Leaf of Faith will be utilizing the next six weeks to complete the logistics of the transaction. For instance, the ratio of the share exchange still needs to be finalized and approved by Finra. The exact spin-off date also still needs to be finalized and approved by Finra.

V Group, Inc. is committed to adding value to The Company's loyal shareholders and invertors. Leaf of Faith is excited to enter the next stage of their evolution with a large number of V Group shareholders behind them.

V Group, Inc. will be conducting an open forum conference call Wednesday, August 30th, 2017. The call will be hosted by President and CEO Lawrence "Buzzy" Twombly. The call will start at 10:00 am West Coast time. Subjects will be the status of current incubation projects, future incubation projects, new beverage projects as well as current productions. The CEO will also be making comments about Fernhill Beverage pertaining to restricted shares and the lifting of the restrictions of said shares.

The Company invites interested parties to dial in @ (712) 775-7031. The meeting id# is 526-855-601.

