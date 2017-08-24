Global Interventional Radiology Devices Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Abbott, B. Braun, Boston Scientific, Cardinal Health & Medtronic

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Interventional Radiology Devices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global interventional radiology devices market to grow at a CAGR of 4.28% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Interventional Radiology Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing number of M&A. Companies are adopting to M&A to expand their global presence and increase their product offerings and market share. M&A enable companies to exchange technology and R&D capabilities. For instance, Boston Scientific is focusing on increasing M&A to improve its global presence. Similarly, Abbott is also focusing on M&A to increase its global presence.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand for MI procedures. Globally, the demand for MI procedures is increasing. MI procedures reduce physical trauma and the risk of infections, which enables early recovery. MI procedures offer certain benefits such as lower cost, shorter hospital stay, greater comfort, and quick recovery. MI procedures have better effectiveness when compared with traditional procedures. The cost of MI procedures can be higher when compared with other conventional procedures.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the deficit of IR consultants. Interventional radiologists are radiology experts that perform a wide range of interventional procedures and interpret the results accurately. Interventional radiologists are often required for clinical sub-specialties. The growth of the aging population is a major cause for the shortage of IR consultants. The need for interventional radiologists has also increased in rural areas. According to the American Association of Medical Schools (AAMC), by 2025, the demand for physicians will exceed supply by 61,700 to 94,700. The shortage of interventional radiologists is higher in EMEA. Hence, the shortage of IR consultants is a challenge for the growth of the market.

Key vendors



Abbott

B. Braun

Boston Scientific

Cardinal Health

Medtronic

Other prominent vendors



Abbott Vascular

Abiomed

AtriCure

Biosensors International

Biotronik

BioVentrix

C. R. Bard



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01:Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Segmentation By Product



Part 08: Segmentation By End-User



Part 09: Segmentation By Geography



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jnh7kl/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716