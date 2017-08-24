Industrial Cybersecurity Market Worth 22.79 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the latest market research report "Industrial Cybersecurity Market by Type (Network, Application, Endpoint, Wireless, Cloud, Others), Product (Gateways and Networking Devices), Solution and Service, End-User Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets' , the market is expected to be valued at USD 22.79 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2023. The market has a huge potential across various industries, such as power and energy & utilities. The major factors driving the growth of the industrial cybersecurity market include the increasing government funding to improve the cybersecurity of the industrial environment and the growing incidents of data security breaches due to the rising number of connected devices in industrial control systems.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )





Browse65 Market Data Tables and53 Figures spread through214Pages and in-depth TOC on"Industrial Cybersecurity Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-cybersecurity-market-37646764.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



Industrial cybersecurity market, by product, to witness a high growth between 2017 and 2023

The industrial cybersecurity market, by product, is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. As the incidents of cyber breaches have increased, vendors are focusing on developing advanced hardware with security capabilities. In addition to gateways, the demand for routers and industrial Ethernet switches will continue to proliferate in the wake of increasing cyberattacks owing to the growing number of connected and remotely managed industrial systems.

Power industry held the largest share of the industrial cybersecurity market in 2016

The power industry held the largest share of the industrial cybersecurity market in 2016. The major factors driving the growth of the market for this industry include the rising number of attacks, such as Dragonfly and Energetic Bear, on power industrial infrastructure, which have led to the increasing implementation of cybersecurity solutions in the power sector. Further, the proliferating number of nuclear reactors and thermal & hydro power plants in the South Asian regions, comprising China, India, and South Korea, is driving the demand for secure industrial control systems for critical infrastructure.

Download PDF Brochure : http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=37646764

North America leads the industrial cybersecurity market in terms of size

North America held the largest share of the industrial cybersecurity market in 2016. The region is one of the fastest-growing markets in terms of technological advancements, manufacturing operations, and infrastructure. It is an early adopter of innovative technologies and is home to a large number of industrial cybersecurity solution providers. This is contributing to the growth of the market in the region.

The companies that are profiled in the report are International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Schneider Electric (France), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Dell Inc. (US), McAfee, LLC (US), Symantec Corporation (US), and Kaspersky Lab (Russia).

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=37646764

This report describes the market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the industrial cybersecurity market and forecast the size of the market till 2023. The report also includes a detailed view of the market across four major regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (Latin America and MEA). The report profiles 11 most promising players and 5 new entrants in the industrial cybersecurity market.

Browse Related Reports

Industry 4.0 Market by Technology (Industrial Robotics, Cyber Security, Internet of Things, 3D Printing, Advanced Human-Machine Interface, Big Data, Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence), Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industry-4-market-102536746.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets