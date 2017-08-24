Soft Tissue Allografts Market to be worth US$6.2 Billion by 2025: Increased Dental Implants and Cosmetic Surgeries Driving Demand, Notes TMR

ALBANY, New York, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A fresh study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) notifies that the global soft tissue allografts market was dominated by Allergan, plc. in 2016, and the company is poised to sustain its strong market position in the near future via its impressive product portfolio, geographical presence, and frequent strategic acquisitions. For example, Allergan completed the acquisition of Acelity L.P. Inc.'s LifeCell Corporation for US$2.9 bn in February 2017. This move will help the company to make a foray into regenerative medicine and add to its high-quality and durable portfolio. Besides the commercial products of LifeCell, Allergan will also acquire the New Jersey Company's innovative manufacturing capabilities and its research and development operations.

The TMR report also identifies some of the other prominent companies currently operating in the global soft tissue allografts market, namely Zimmer Biomet, Lattice Biologics Ltd., AlonSource Group, AlloSource, MiMedix Group, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Organogenesis Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Globus Medical Inc, Straumann Holding AG, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Xtant Medical, Alliqua BioMedical, Inc, C. R. Bard, Inc (Davol Inc.), B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Bone Bank Allograft.

As per the projections of the TMR report, the demand in the global soft tissue allografts market will swell at a healthy CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The report estimates the market for soft tissue allografts, across the world, to be worth US$6.2 bn by the end of 2025, substantially up from its evaluated valuation of US$3.6 bn in 2016. Based on product type, collagen allograft was the most profitable segment, owing to its applications in aesthetics surgery, wound care, and orthopedic surgeries. Application-wise, wound care category held major market share in 2016, followed by dentistry. Geographically, North America currently serves the maximum demand in the global soft tissue allografts market.

Browse Market Research Report @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/soft-tissue-allografts-market.html

Geriatrics and Athletes Driving Demand

For well over a century, soft tissue allografts have been considered a successful procedure, and each year, nearly 1 million allografts are transplanted in the U.S. alone. Soft tissue allografts are substitute tissues that are used to reconstruct deficient ligaments, spinal surgery, torn menisci, and osteochondral defects during knee surgery. Soft tissue allografts undergo a three-stage safety screening process of donor screening, laboratory testing, and tissue preparation. Soft tissue allografts can be made up of bone, tendons, cartilage, skin, heart valves, and veins used for transplant in different types of surgeries.

In the recent past, the usage of soft tissue allografts has grown due to increase in the number of cases in dental implants and orthopedic surgery. Escalating geriatric population, growing demand for new technological advancement for production of new tissues by tissue banks, and rise in demand of soft tissue allografts among athletes of numerous sports and other walks of life are some of the key factors driving the demand in the global soft tissue allografts market. Increase in ACL surgery, escalating incidences of diabetes foot ulcer, growing popularity of cosmetic surgery to treat facial disorders with new technologies are some of the other factors favoring the global soft tissue allografts market.

Fill the form for an exclusive sample of this report @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12275

High Cost Remains Primary Restraint

While high cost of procedures continues to challenge the market for soft tissue allografts, especially in the emerging economies, the lack of defined reimbursement policies is also obstructing the market expansion. In addition to that, complications pertaining to increased risk of infection and immune response such as disruption of infected anastomotic rigid line with a rupture, microbial infection, and bowel formation is hindering the proper prosperity of the global soft tissue allografts market.

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, "Soft Tissue Allografts Market (Type: Cartilage Allografts (Hyaline, Elastic, and Fibro), Tendon Allografts (Achilles, Tibialis, and Patellar), Meniscus Allografts, Dental Allografts (Free Gingival Graft, Connective Tissue Graft, and Pedicle Graft), Collagen Allografts, and Amniotic Allografts; End User - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Dental Clinics, Aesthetic Centers, and Orthopedic Clinics; Application - Orthopedic, Dentistry, and Wound Care) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

Browse Press Release: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/soft-tissue-allografts-market.htm

Key Segments of the Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market

Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market Revenue, by Soft Tissue Allograft Type, (US$ Mn), 2015-2025

Cartilage Hyaline Cartilage Elastic Cartilage Fibro Cartilage

Tendon Allograft Achilles Tendon Tibialis Patellar Tendon

Meniscus Allograft

Dental Allograft Free Gingival Graft Connective Tissue Graft Pedicle Graft

Collagen Allograft

Amniotic Allograft

Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market Revenue, by Application, (US$ Mn), 2015-2025

Orthopedic Sports Medicine Spine Injuries General Orthopedic Reconstruction

Dentistry Dental Sensitivity Aesthetics

Wound Care

Others

Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market Revenue, by End-User, (US$ Mn), 2015-2025

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Aesthetic Clinics

Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market Revenue, By Geography, (US$ Mn), 2015-2025

North America U.S. Canada

Western Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Japan India China Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Browse Related Research Report:

U.S., Europe and Japan Orthopedic Soft Tissue Surgical Procedures Market (Rotator Cuff Repair, Vaginal Prolapse, Lateral Epicondylitis, Achilles Tendinosis Repair, Gluteal Tendon/Trochanteric Bursitis Repair and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction): Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 - 2020

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/soft-tissue-repair-sports-medicine.html

Soft Tissue Repair Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/soft-tissue-repair-market.html

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market (Type - Allografts (Demineralised Bone Matrix) and Bone Graft Substitutes (Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMP) and Synthetic Bone Grafts); Application - Spinal Fusion, Long Bone, Foot and Ankle, Craniomaxilofacial, Joint Reconstruction, and Dental) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2015 - 2023

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bone-grafts-substitutes-market.html

About Us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S. based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR's global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:



Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://theglobalhealthnews.com/

http://www.editiontruth.com/