With Massive Demand, Spoonable Breakfast Segment of the Global Liquid Breakfast Products Market to Reach 103.2 Bn by 2027 End

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Consumers across the world are demanding more natural, GMO-free and organic food products in their breakfast meals. A hectic and busy lifestyle is one of the significant elements that is pushing consumers towards increasing the consumption of 'grab and go breakfast' across the globe. Although consumers typically prefer ready-to-eat food and drinks in their breakfast, they are not ready to compromise with the source of ingredients. This is one of the key reasons that the global liquid breakfast market has been growing tremendously since last few years. The analysts of Future Market Insights have come up with a new report titled "Liquid Breakfast Products Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027." The global liquid breakfast products market is anticipated to reach about 302,066 MT by 2017 end and is estimated to be pegged at about 515,341 MT by the end of 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161020/430874LOGO )



Key Manufacturer Strategies to Support Huge Global Demand for Liquid Breakfast Products

Introduction of products with reduced sugar and no artificial flavours / added colours

Elimination of undesirable ingredients such as artificial dyes and preservatives

Shift towards more natural and organic ingredient sources

Increased venture capital funding to identify upcoming brands

Acquisition of disruptive health and wellness brands

Apart from these strategies, manufacturers in the global liquid breakfast products market are likely to shift their focus on untapped markets such as India, China and Australia where consumer demand for liquid breakfast products is on the rise.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4680

Global Liquid Breakfast Products Market: Forecast by Product Type

The global liquid breakfast products market is segmented on the basis of product type into liquid breakfast (Milk and Cereal Based Breakfast, Drinkable Yoghurt, Vegetable Liquid Soup, Chilled Soup) and spoonable breakfast. The spoonable breakfast segment is expected to grab the maximum market share - around 55% in 2017 - and is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 103.2 Bn by 2027 end. Growing demand for spoonable Greek yoghurt across the globe is expected to boost revenue growth of the spoonable breakfast product type segment.

Global Liquid Breakfast Products Market: Forecast by Packaging Type

The global liquid breakfast products market is divided on the basis of packaging type into pouches, cups and tubs, bottles, carton packaging and cans. Cups and tubs are expected to grow 1.9x in terms of revenue in the global liquid breakfast products market. With a 6.6% CAGR, the cups and tubs segment is the largest segment in terms of revenue in the global market followed by the pouches segment at 6.3% CAGR. Increasing use of bottles as a preferred packaging option for drinkable yoghurt and chilled soups is expected to contribute towards segmental revenue growth, which is estimated to be about US$ 18.5 Bn by 2017 end.

Preview Analysis on Global Liquid Breakfast Products Market Segmentation By Product Type - Liquid Breakfast(Milk and Cereal Based Breakfast, Drinkable Yoghurt, Vegetable Liquid Soup, Chilled Soup), Spoonable Breakfast; By Packaging Type - Pouches, Cups & Tubs, Bottles, Carton Packaging, Cans; By Distribution Channel - Hypermarket/Supermarket, Retail Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Selling, Other Retail Formats: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/liquid-breakfast-products-market

Global Liquid Breakfast Products Market: Forecast by Distribution Channel

The global liquid breakfast products market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel into hypermarket/supermarket, retail stores, convenience stores, online selling, and other retail formats. Hypermarket/supermarket is the most attractive segment with an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 36.9 Bn between 2016 and 2027. Revenue from the convenience stores distribution channel segment is expected to increase 1.7X over the forecast period.

Global Liquid Breakfast Products Market: Regional Forecast

The global liquid breakfast products market has been studied across the seven key regions of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Western Europe is projected to be the most attractive and dominant regional market in the global liquid breakfast products market during the forecast period, accounting for a revenue share of 26.8% by 2027 end. The market for liquid breakfast products in APEJ is expected to generate a revenue of US$ 45.3 Bn by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customised insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-4680

Global Liquid Breakfast Market: Key Vendors

More than 15 key players and their performance in the global liquid breakfast products market have been featured in this report. Companies profiled include Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing, Danone, The Hain Daniels Group Limited, Campbell Soup Company, Tio Gazpacho LLC, Soupologie Limited, Kellogg Co., MOMA Foods, Weetabix Ltd., Nestle S.A., General Mills Inc., Quaker Oats Company, Müller UK & Ireland, Chobani, LLC, The Kraft Heinz Company, and The Billington Group.

More from FMI's Cutting-edge Intelligence:

Acai Berry Market Segmentation By Product Form - Pulp, Dried; By Application - Food & Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Others (Bio Fuel, Animal Feed, and Ornaments): http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/acai-berry-market

Fruit Concentrate Puree Market Segmentation By Product Type - With Sugar, No Added Sugar; By Fruit Family - Berry Fruit (Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry), Citrus Fruit (Orange, Lemon), Exotic Fruit (Banana, Apple, Mango, Melon, Pineapple, Coconut, Tomato), Orchard Fruit (Apricot, Peach, Pear); By Application - Food (Baby Foods, Dairy & Frozen Products, Bakery & Confectionary and Others), Beverage And Juice (Alcoholic Beverages, Smoothies & Snack Drinks and Others): http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-fruit-concentrates-puree-market

Cocoa Market Segmentation By Nature - Conventional (By Process (Natural, Dutch), By Product Type (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Liquor) and By Application (Confectionery, Functional Food, Bakery Items, Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals)), Organic - (By Process (Natural, Dutch), By Product Type (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Liquor) and By Application (Confectionery, Functional Food, Bakery Items, Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals)): http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cocoa-market

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Food and Beverages Market Insights

Contact Us

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44(0)20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremrketinsights.com



FMI Blog:http://www.fmiblog.com/

Website: www.futuremarketinsights.com