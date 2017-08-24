

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the U.S. dollar edged down against its most major opponents in the European session on Thursday.



The greenback was trading at 0.7897 against the aussie and 0.7216 against the kiwi, down from its early 8-day high of 0.7867 and more than a 2-month high of 0.7192, respectively.



The greenback hit more than a 3-week low of 1.2520 against the loonie, after having advanced to 1.2561 at 4:00 am ET.



The greenback fell to 2-day lows of 0.9631 versus the franc and 1.2837 against the pound, off its early high of 0.9668 and near a 2-month high of 1.2774, respectively.



Reversing from an early high of 1.1784 against the euro, the greenback slipped to 1.1810.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 1.21 against the euro, 1.31 against the pound, 1.235 against the loonie, 0.74 against the kiwi, 0.80 against the aussie and 0.94 against the franc.



