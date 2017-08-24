

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Confidence among Belgian businesses eased slightly in August, largely led by business services and retail trade sectors, after a modest improvement in July, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Thursday.



The business confidence index fell to -2.1 in August from -1.5 in July. Economists had forecast a mild decline to -1.6.



Both, the business-related services sector and retail trade registered declines in sentiment. Services firms were more pessimistic regarding the outlook and market demand. Retailers expect a sharp drop in demand.



Meanwhile, confidence improved slightly in the manufacturing industry after two consecutive falls. The more negative appraisal of order book levels was entirely cancelled out by an upward revision of future demand forecasts and, to a lesser extent, the assessment of stock levels and employment prospects, the bank said.



The business cycle stabilized in the construction sector, where a more positive assessment of orders and better use of equipment outweighed the deteriorating development in order books and demand forecasts.



'The underlying trend in the economy, which has appeared relatively flat since the month of March, is now on a slight downward path,' the bank said.



