LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- Geopulse Exploration, Inc. (OTC PINK: GPLS) has entered into the medicinal cannabis sector as a result of its recently announced acquisition of Growth Circle, Inc. Geopulse has since changed its name with the State of Nevada to CannCo Brands & Development, Inc., and will be filing to change the name with FINRA this week. Growth Circle is a premier developer and distributor of marketing and financial content for emerging growth companies including those in the medicinal cannabis sector.

Marcus Laun, CEO of Growth Circle and Geopulse states, "The acquisition of Growth Circle by Geopulse creates a solid foundation for our expansion plans into medicinal cannabis. As we are located in California, which generated $3.6 billion in medicinal cannabis sales last year, we truly understand the product flow from biomass origin to logistics to manufacturing and retail. Our internal focus during phase one of our growth plan will be creating an ecosystem that specializes on branding, advertising and marketing for our clients who include both manufacturers and retailers. Simultaneously, Growth Circle will be utilizing its depth and knowledge to create public market campaigns for investor relations purposes. Phase two will be acquiring key assets and entities in the sector that will become materially important as we grow our ecosystem."

About Growth Circle

Growth Circle develops and distributes marketing and financial content for emerging growth companies including medicinal cannabis related entities. The Company's flagship product is a documentary style video of its client's management teams -- explaining the motivation and vision of management -- with a focus on the investment merits of the client. The Company's Nvestly.com platform is a community of active investors sharing trading ideas where the trades become the content.

Marcus Laun

CEO

Corporate telephone: (323) 300-4550

6600 Sunset Blvd., 2nd Floor

Los Angeles, CA 90028



