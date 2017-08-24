Global Mining Laboratory Automation Solutions Market 2014-2025: Modular Laboratory Automation is Gaining Popularity

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Mining Laboratory Automation Solutions Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Mining Laboratory Automation Solutions Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 0.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $375.03 million by 2025

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include modular laboratory automation is gaining popularity and increasing outsourcing of laboratories to others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Modular laboratory automation is gaining popularity

3.1.2 Increasing outsourcing of laboratories to others

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Mining Laboratory Automation Solutions

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Mining Laboratory Automation Solutions Market, By Application

4.1 Laboratories

4.2 Mining Companies



5 Mining Laboratory Automation Solutions Market, By Product

5.1 Robotics

5.2 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

5.3 Container Laboratory

5.4 Automated Analyzers and Sample Preparation Equipment



6 Mining Laboratory Automation Solutions Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



Bruker

Datech Scientific Limited

FLSmidth

GE Energy

Hach

Intertek

JEOL

ROCKLABS

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

ThyssenKrupp

Waters

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dz3vhc/global_mining

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716