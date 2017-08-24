Orava Residential REIT plc



Managers' transactions on 24 August 2017 at 4:50 pm



Orava Residential REIT plc: Announcement of Managers' Transactions (Jouni Torasvirta)



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Torasvirta, Jouni Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 529900C4P88APHFZ5H47_20170824160933_11 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj LEI: 529900C4P88APHFZ5H47 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-23 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000068614 Volume: 2000 Unit price: 5.08330 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2000 Volume weighted average price: 5.08330 Euro