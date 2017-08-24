

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In an apparent escalation of efforts to oust Senator Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., President Donald Trump met privately with some of his potential Republican primary challengers.



Trump huddled backstage with state Treasurer Jeff DeWit and former state GOP Chairman Robert Graham before his speech at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday.



The meeting also included Congressman Trent Franks, R-Ariz., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, as well as Graham's daughter Faith, who posted a picture of the meeting on her Instagram account.



Reports said Trump attacked Flake during the brief meeting, referring to him as 'the flake' and discussing the possibility of a primary challenge.



Sources familiar with the meeting told CNN that Trump encouraged DeWit, Graham and Franks to meet again soon and decide on a plan.



After the meeting, Trump attacked Flake during his speech to supporters, although he did not mention the Senator by name.



'Nobody wants me to talk about your other senator, who's weak on borders, weak on crime,' Trump said in reference to Flake. 'So I won't talk about him.'



A report from Politico said Senate Republican leaders warned Trump against attacking Flake, who has emerged as a prominent Republican critic of the president.



However, Trump did mention Flake by name in a post on Twitter on Wednesday, tweeting, 'Not a fan of Jeff Flake, weak on crime & border!'



Trump also attacked Flake in a tweet earlier this month, calling the Arizona senator 'toxic' and saying it was 'great to see' former state senator Kelli Ward running against him in the Republican primary.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



