

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc gained ground against its key counterparts in early New York deals on Thursday.



The franc rose to 2-day highs of 1.1365 against the euro, 0.9631 against the greenback and 113.54 against the yen, from its early lows of 1.1410 and 0.9668, and a 3-day low of 112.65, respectively.



The franc recovered to 1.2340 against the pound, from a low of 1.2377 hit at 5:45 am ET. The currency had already set more than a 4-week high of 1.2333 at the beginning of Asian session.



The franc may possibly find resistance around 1.09 against the euro, 0.94 against the greenback, 116.00 against the yen and 1.21 against the pound.



