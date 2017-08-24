Global Cell Line Development Services Market, 2017-2027: Multiple Partnerships/Collaborations in Order to Improve and Scale-up Production Processes

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cell Line Development Services Market, 2017-2027" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The growing pipeline of biological drugs has resulted in a continuous increase in the demand for different types of cell lines. More than 650 biologics have been approved till date, and over 1,500 are under clinical development.

The Cell Line Development Services Market, 2017-2027' report provides an extensive study of the rapidly growing market of cell lines. Cells obtained from mammalian and microbial sources are widely used for the development and manufacturing of biotherapeutic products, such as recombinant proteins, antibodies and vaccines.

Mammalian cell lines, owing to their inherent high productivity and ability to produce complex biopharmaceuticals, are relatively more preferred. At the same time, microbial cell lines are also widely used due to their less complex nature, low cost and high versatility.

The market already has a wide array of well-established players, mid-sized companies and start-ups. Several industry players are contributing to the production of GMP and non-GMP grade cell lines that are obtained from mammalian, microbial, insect-derived, avian, marine, reptilian and other sources.



Stakeholders have entered into multiple partnerships/collaborations in order to improve and scale-up production processes, and expand their capabilities. Considering the heightened activity in this domain, we believe the market is likely to evolve at a steady pace in the mid to long term, driven primarily by the increasing demand for cell lines, and advances in technology platforms and production methodologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Introduction to Cell Culture

3.3. Types of Cell Lines

3.4. Sources of Cell Lines

3.5. Selection of a Cell Line

3.6. Maintenance of Cell Lines

3.7. Key Features of a Cell Lines

3.8. Applications of Cell Lines

3.9. Key Concerns Associated with Cell Lines

3.10. Cell Line Characterization

3.11. Cell Banking

3.12. Need for Outsourcing Cell Line Related Operations

4. Market Overview 4.1. Chapter Overview 4.2. Cell Line Development Services Providers: Market Landscape

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Regional Analysis

5.3. Heat Map Analysis

5.4. Analysis by Source of Cell Lines and Size of Company

6. Company Profiles of Key Players 6.1. Chapter Overview 6.2. Abzena 6.3. Batavia Biosciences 6.4. Celonic 6.5. CMC Biologics 6.6. Cobra Biologics 6.7. Hyprocell 6.8. LFB Biomanufacturing 6.9. Lonza 6.10. ProBioGen 6.11. Selexis 6.12. trenzyme

7. Company Profiles of Additional Players

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Biovian

7.3. Charles River Laboratories

7.4. EuBiologics

7.5. Inno Biologics

7.6. Nanotherapeutics

7.7. Oxford Genetics

7.8. RD-Biotech

7.9. Syngene International

7.10. TPG Biologics

7.11. WuXi Biologics

8. Cell Line Repositories 8.1. Chapter Overview 8.2. American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) 8.3. Leibniz Institute DSMZ 8.4. European Collection of Authenticated Cell Cultures (ECACC) 8.5. Coriell Institute for Medical Research

9. Market Forecast

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Forecast Methodology

9.3. Input Data Tables and Assumptions

9.4. Cell Line Development Services Market Outlook, 2017-2027

9.5. Distribution of Future Opportunity by Source of Cell Lines

9.6. Distribution of Future Opportunity by Geography

9.7. Distribution of Future Opportunity by Grade of Cell Lines

10. Survey Analysis 10.1. Chapter Overview 10.2. Type of Cell Lines 10.3. Source of Cell Lines 10.4. Applications of Cell Lines 10.5. Cell Line Characterization Services 10.6. Cell Banking Services 10.7. Biologics Manufacturing Services 10.8. Fill / Finish Services

11. Conclusion

11.1. Mammalian and Microbial Cell Lines Continue to be Preferred Over those Derived from Other Sources

11.2. Cell Line Characterization, Cell Banking, Process Development and Other Affiliated Services also form an Important Part of the Services Portfolio of Most of the Players

11.3. Innovative Technologies Developed to Optimize and Scale-up the Overall Cell Line Development Process are Emerging as Key Enablers to Future Growth

11.4. Companies Headquartered in the US and EU Dominate the Market Landscape; Asia is Emerging as an Alternative Destination for Provision of such Services

11.5. The Market Continues to Witness Significant Partnership Activity Indicating a Lucrative Future Potential

11.6. Escalating Biomanufacturing Activities and R&D Initiatives are Expected to Act as Key Drivers of the Market

11.7. Overall, the Cell Line Development Services Market is Poised to Grow at a Steady Pace in the Coming Decade

12. Interview Transcripts 12.1. Chapter Overview 12.2. Fan Chen, Vice President BioProcessing, LakePharma 12.3. Michael Pointek, Managing Director, ARTES Biotechnology 12.4. Nienke Smits, Business Development, ModiQuest 12.5. Oscar Hoogteijling, Business Development Manager, Bioceros

13. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

14. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

