Global Cell Line Development Services Market, 2017-2027: Multiple Partnerships/Collaborations in Order to Improve and Scale-up Production Processes

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cell Line Development Services Market, 2017-2027" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The growing pipeline of biological drugs has resulted in a continuous increase in the demand for different types of cell lines. More than 650 biologics have been approved till date, and over 1,500 are under clinical development.
The Cell Line Development Services Market, 2017-2027' report provides an extensive study of the rapidly growing market of cell lines. Cells obtained from mammalian and microbial sources are widely used for the development and manufacturing of biotherapeutic products, such as recombinant proteins, antibodies and vaccines.
Mammalian cell lines, owing to their inherent high productivity and ability to produce complex biopharmaceuticals, are relatively more preferred. At the same time, microbial cell lines are also widely used due to their less complex nature, low cost and high versatility.
The market already has a wide array of well-established players, mid-sized companies and start-ups. Several industry players are contributing to the production of GMP and non-GMP grade cell lines that are obtained from mammalian, microbial, insect-derived, avian, marine, reptilian and other sources.
Stakeholders have entered into multiple partnerships/collaborations in order to improve and scale-up production processes, and expand their capabilities. Considering the heightened activity in this domain, we believe the market is likely to evolve at a steady pace in the mid to long term, driven primarily by the increasing demand for cell lines, and advances in technology platforms and production methodologies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Introduction to Cell Culture
3.3. Types of Cell Lines
3.4. Sources of Cell Lines
3.5. Selection of a Cell Line
3.6. Maintenance of Cell Lines
3.7. Key Features of a Cell Lines
3.8. Applications of Cell Lines
3.9. Key Concerns Associated with Cell Lines
3.10. Cell Line Characterization
3.11. Cell Banking
3.12. Need for Outsourcing Cell Line Related Operations
4. Market Overview 4.1. Chapter Overview 4.2. Cell Line Development Services Providers: Market Landscape
5. Competitive Landscape
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Regional Analysis
5.3. Heat Map Analysis
5.4. Analysis by Source of Cell Lines and Size of Company
6. Company Profiles of Key Players 6.1. Chapter Overview 6.2. Abzena 6.3. Batavia Biosciences 6.4. Celonic 6.5. CMC Biologics 6.6. Cobra Biologics 6.7. Hyprocell 6.8. LFB Biomanufacturing 6.9. Lonza 6.10. ProBioGen 6.11. Selexis 6.12. trenzyme
7. Company Profiles of Additional Players
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Biovian
7.3. Charles River Laboratories
7.4. EuBiologics
7.5. Inno Biologics
7.6. Nanotherapeutics
7.7. Oxford Genetics
7.8. RD-Biotech
7.9. Syngene International
7.10. TPG Biologics
7.11. WuXi Biologics
8. Cell Line Repositories 8.1. Chapter Overview 8.2. American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) 8.3. Leibniz Institute DSMZ 8.4. European Collection of Authenticated Cell Cultures (ECACC) 8.5. Coriell Institute for Medical Research
9. Market Forecast
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Forecast Methodology
9.3. Input Data Tables and Assumptions
9.4. Cell Line Development Services Market Outlook, 2017-2027
9.5. Distribution of Future Opportunity by Source of Cell Lines
9.6. Distribution of Future Opportunity by Geography
9.7. Distribution of Future Opportunity by Grade of Cell Lines
10. Survey Analysis 10.1. Chapter Overview 10.2. Type of Cell Lines 10.3. Source of Cell Lines 10.4. Applications of Cell Lines 10.5. Cell Line Characterization Services 10.6. Cell Banking Services 10.7. Biologics Manufacturing Services 10.8. Fill / Finish Services
11. Conclusion
11.1. Mammalian and Microbial Cell Lines Continue to be Preferred Over those Derived from Other Sources
11.2. Cell Line Characterization, Cell Banking, Process Development and Other Affiliated Services also form an Important Part of the Services Portfolio of Most of the Players
11.3. Innovative Technologies Developed to Optimize and Scale-up the Overall Cell Line Development Process are Emerging as Key Enablers to Future Growth
11.4. Companies Headquartered in the US and EU Dominate the Market Landscape; Asia is Emerging as an Alternative Destination for Provision of such Services
11.5. The Market Continues to Witness Significant Partnership Activity Indicating a Lucrative Future Potential
11.6. Escalating Biomanufacturing Activities and R&D Initiatives are Expected to Act as Key Drivers of the Market
11.7. Overall, the Cell Line Development Services Market is Poised to Grow at a Steady Pace in the Coming Decade
12. Interview Transcripts 12.1. Chapter Overview 12.2. Fan Chen, Vice President BioProcessing, LakePharma 12.3. Michael Pointek, Managing Director, ARTES Biotechnology 12.4. Nienke Smits, Business Development, ModiQuest 12.5. Oscar Hoogteijling, Business Development Manager, Bioceros
13. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
14. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations
- Abbott Nutrition
- AbbVie
- Abcam
- ABclonal
- Abeomics
- Abgenex
- ABLogiX
- Abnova
- Abzena
- Acambis
- Accurus Biosciences
- ACROBiosystems
- ACYTE Biotech
- AdAlta
- ADIENNE Pharma & Biotech
- Agenus
- Agilux Laboratories
- Alexion
- Algeta
- Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals
- Alligator Bioscience
- Altogen Labs
- America Pharma Source
- American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)
- Amgen
- AMPO Biotechnology
- AMS Biotechnology (AMSBIO)
- Analytical Biological Services
- Antitope
- Applied Biological Materials
- Aragen Bioscience
- Areta International
- arGEN-X
- Aristi Biotech
- ARTES Biotechnology
- Asahi Glass Company (AGC)
- AscentGene
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
- ATGCell
- ATUM
- AutekBio
- Avid Bioservices
- Babraham Research Campus
- Batavia Biosciences
- Baxter
- Baylor Institute for Immunology Research (BIIR)
- Bex
- Bhat Bio-Tech
- Bilthoven Biologicals
- Bio Farma Indonesia
- BioAzure Technologies
- Bioceros (member of Polpharma Biologics)
- Biocon
- BioFactura
- Bioingenium
- BioInvenu
- BioLab Innovative Research Technologies (BLIRT)
- Biomet
- Bionova Scientific
- BioPharmaceuticals Australia
- Biosettia
- Biotie Therapies
- Biovian
- BioWa
- Blue Stream Laboratories
- Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence
- Boston Mountain Biotech
- BPS Bioscience
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- C&M Biolabs
- California Department of Public Health Food and Drug
- California Institute for Regenerative Medicine
- Capital Biosciences
- Cell Essentials
- CellaGenics
- CellBank Australia
- Cellomics Technology
- Cellon
- Celltheon
- Cellutron
- Celonic
- Celplor
- Celther Polska
- Cerbios-Pharma
- Ceva Santé Animale (Ceva)
- Cevec Pharmaceuticals
- Charles River Laboratories
- CLS Cell Lines Service
- CMC Biologics
- Cobra Biologics
- Columbia University
- Commissariat général Ã l'égalité des territoires (CGET)
- Complix
- Cook Pharmica
- Coriell Institute for Medical Research
- Corning
- CreaCell
- Creative Biogene
- Creative Biolabs
- Creative BioMart
- Crown Bioscience
- Crucell (Johnson & Johnson)
- Curaxys
- Cytovance Biologics
- Dainippon Sumito Pharma
- DC3 Therapeutics
- Delphi Genetics
- DiscoverX
- Dundee Cell Products
- Eden Biodesign
- EirGenix
- Elabscience Biotechnology
- EMD Serono
- Emergent BioSolutions
- EMP Genetech
- EpiGex
- Eton Bioscience
- EuBiologics
- Eugenom
- Eurofins Scientific Scientific
- European Collection of Authenticated Cell Cultures (ECACC)
- European Equity Partners
- Euroscreen
- Evercyte
- Evotec
- ExcellGene
- ExonBIO
- ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies
- FairJourney Biologics (FJB)
- Faron Pharmaceuticals
- Finnish Bioindustries (FIB)
- Finnish Fair Foundation
- FivePrime Therapeutics
- France Research North & South AIDS-HIV Hepatitis ANRS (National Health Agency for Research on AIDS and Hepatitis)
- FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
- Fusion Antibodies
- G&P Biosciences
- Gala Biotech
- GamaMabs Pharma
- GATC Biotech
- GE Capital
- GE Equity International Mauritius
- Gemini Biosciences
- GeneBeyond
- GeneCopoeia
- GENENMED
- Genlantis
- GenScript
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Goodwin Biotechnology
- GTP Technology
- GVK Biosciences (GVK BIO)
- Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals
- HealthTech and Medicines Knowledge Transfer Network
- Heidelberg Pharma
- Hera BioLabs
- Horizon Discovery Group
- Hyprocell
- ibidi
- IBI-Lorenzini
- ICOS Corporation
- ImmuNext
- Immunostep
- Inno Bio Ventures
- Inno Biologics
- Innoprot
- Innoven Partenaires
- InSCREENeX
- Institut national de la santé et de la recherche médicale INSERM (National Institute of Health and Medical Research)
- Institute of Biotechnology (Research Center Juelich)
- InVivo BioTech Services (part of BRUKER Daltonics)
- InvivoGen
- Irvine Scientific
- Jenner Institute, Oxford University
- JHL Biotech
- JRS Pharma
- JSR Life Sciences
- KAHR Medical
- KBI Biopharma
- Kodiak Sciences
- Korea-Seoul Life Science Fund (KSLSF)
- LakePharma
- Leibniz-Institut DSMZ - Deutsche Sammlung von Mikroorganismen und Zellkulturen
- LFB Biomanufacturing
- LFB Biotechnologies
- Lonza
- LPB Group
- Lubris BioPharma
- Mabion
- MabPlex
- Malaysian National Pharmaceutical Control Bureau (NPCB)
- MassBiologics
- MedImmune
- Merck
- Merica Technologies
- Merus
- MGC Pharmaceuticals
- Minapharm Pharmaceuticals
- ModiQuest
- Monitor Clipper Partners
- Multispan
- Nanotherapeutics
- National Biologics Facility
- National Human Genome Research Institute
- National Institute of Aging
- National Institutes of Health (NIH)
- New England Biolabs
- Noble Life Sciences
- NorClone Biotech Laboratories
- Novartis
- Novatein Biosciences
- Novoprotein
- Nunc
- Oak BioSciences
- Octoplus
- OncoMed Pharmaceuticals
- OncoSynergy
- OneWorld Biotech
- OSE Immnunotherapeutics
- Oxford Expression Technologies
- Oxford Genetics
- Oxford Immunotec
- Oxford Leadership
- PacificGMP
- Paragon Bioservices
- PATH
- Patheon
- PBM Capital Group
- Pfizer
- Pharmaron
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals
- Polymun Scientific
- PolyTherics
- Precision Antibody
- Premas Biotech
- ProBioGen
- Procter & Gamble
- Profacgen
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals
- Promosome
- ProNovus Biosciences
- Protein Sciences
- Protein Technologies
- ProteoCell
- PX'Therapeutics
- RD-Biotech
- Recopharma
- Rentschler Biotechnologie
- RIKEN BioResource Center
- Roche
- Rockland Immunochemicals
- Rodon Biologics
- RuiYi
- SAL Scientific
- Sanofi Biologics
- Sanofi Pasteur
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB)
- Sartorius Stedim Cellca
- SB Drug Discovery
- SB Protein Expression
- Selexis
- Senior Housing Properties Trust
- Serum Institute of India
- Shanghai Genomics
- Shanghai Henlius Biotech
- Shanghai Medicilon
- Sheffield University
- Sigma Aldrich
- Signosis
- SinoBiological
- Slovay Pharmaceuticals
- Sorrento Therapeutics
- Speed BioSystems
- STC Biologics
- Sundia MediTech
- Sunomix Biosciences
- Swedish Orphan Biovitrium
- Syd Labs
- Symphogen
- Syngene International
- System Biosciences
- TaiMed Biologics
- Tanvex BioPharma
- TCG Lifesciences
- TeneoBio
- Terumo
- Teva Pharmachemie
- Texcell
- TG Therapeutics
- The Antibody Lab
- The Chemistry Research Soluton (TCRS)
- The Global Health Investment Fund I (GHIF)
- The Helmholtz Protein Sample Production Facility (PSPF)
- Therapure Biopharma
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Tizona Therapeutics
- TPG Biologics
- TransViragen
- Trend Pharma & Tech
- Trenzyme
- Triangle Research Labs (TRL)
- TwinHelix
- UCL Institute of Ophthalmology
- UGA Biopharma
- United BioLabs
- University College London (UCL)
- University of Franche Comté
- University of Oxford
- UvA Holding
- Valneva Austria
- Vectalys
- VxP Biologics
- Warwick Effect Polymers
- WatsonBio Sciences
- White Oak Global Advisors
- WIL Research
- Wockhardt
- WuXi AppTec
- WuXi Biologics
- WuXi PharmaTec
- Xencor
- XOMA Corporation
- Zymeworks
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2hfqx3/cell_line
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716