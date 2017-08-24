The Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) and RTU Riga Business School (RBS) are pleased to announce the formation of a strategic training partnership to support Latvian AML professionals preparing for the Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS®) qualification, widely regarded as a global gold standard in the area of anti-money laundering certifications and recognized internationally by financial institutions, governments, regulators and standard setters. This training partnership aims to offer international AML/CTF best practice education to professionals working in AML and financial crime prevention and detection in Latvia.

The inaugural CAMS Preparation training courses run jointly by RBS and ACAMS will be held on October 17 and 18, 2017 with the first course graduates expected to take the examination locally in Riga in November. In support of this strategic partnership, RBS also plans to offer a program of specialized seminars and conferences designed to help professionals in the Latvian financial services sector expand their anti-financial crime knowledge and maintain their CAMS certification through continuing professional education.

"We are delighted to include RBS in ACAMS' network of international training partners, and look forward to working closely with RBS to deliver this important initiative to strengthen professionals' anti-money laundering knowledge through CAMS certification in Latvia," said Mrs. Angela Salter, ACAMS Head of Europe.

Speaking on behalf of RBS, Mr. Janis Grevins commented, "By becoming one of the world's financial and FinTech centers, the requirement for RBS to be able to offer training on products and services that are not only innovative but also comply with internationally accepted principles is growing. That is why co-operation between state and industry regulatory bodies and educators with internationally recognized training providers such as ACAMS is commendable. And RTU Riga Business School has also fulfilled the accreditation requirements for providing CISI (Chartered Institute for Securities Investment) training in Latvia."

Sanda Liepina, Chairman of the Management Board of the Association of Latvian Commercial Banks, welcomes ACAMS/RBS strategic partnership as this will further facilitate the international integration of AML training programs and the educational preparation of high quality specialists in Latvia. "The Latvian banking industry is actively working to strengthen its AML/CFT compliance function and has already undertaken significant steps to implement enhanced standards. One of the key pillars here is a regular training of personnel to improve the professional competency and awareness of the latest global trends among the specialists of various levels," added Liepina.

