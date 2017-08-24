Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-08-24 16:01 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unaudited results of AB Amber Grid for the 1st half of 2017 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:



• Revenue for the 1st half of 2017 - EUR 32.6 million (the 1st half of 2016 - EUR 33.9 million);



• Profit before tax for the 1st half of 2017 - EUR 12.8 million (the 1st half of 2016 - EUR 13.3 million);



• Net profit for the 1st half of 2017 - EUR 10.9 million (the 1st half of 2016 - EUR 11.5 million).



EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the 1st half of 2017 amounted to EUR 20.3 million (a decrease of 5.6% in comparison with the 1st half of 2016 EUR 21.5 million.



AB Amber Grid releases its unaudited condensed financial statements for the 1st half of 2017 prepared according to International financial reporting standards and Interim report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2017.



Attached:



1. AB Amber Grid condensed financial statements as of 30 June 2017;



2. AB Amber Grid Interim report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2017;



3. Press release.



The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:



Rimantas Šukys



Finance Director



tel. +370 5 236 0854



fax +370 5 236 0850



e-mail: R.Sukys@ambergrid.lt



