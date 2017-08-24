JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Selected by Swire Coca-Cola, USA, One of the Largest Independent Coca-Cola Bottlers in the United States

JLT Mobile Computers Selected by Swire Coca-Cola, USA, One of the Largest Independent Coca-Cola Bottlers in the United States

Due to its leading reliability and performance the JLT1214N computer was selected for use in the customer's warehouse operations

Växjö, Sweden, August 24th, 2017 * * * JLT Mobile Computers (http://www.jltmobile.com/), a leading developer and manufacturer of reliable computers for demanding environments, has started the delivery of more than 300 of its JLT1214N forklift computers to Swire Coca-Cola, USA, one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the United States.

The delivery process will continue throughout 2017 and into the first quarter of 2018 as Swire Coca-Cola recently expanded its territory in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, and northern Idaho, including the cities of Albuquerque, Denver, Phoenix, Portland, Seattle, Spokane and Tucson.

"JLT has been extremely helpful in Swire Coca-Cola's continued growth. Our growth has required improving our inventory system in our warehouse operations," said James Sloan, Chief Financial Officer for Swire Coca-Cola, USA. "We have used forklift computers from JLT since 2011 and the results and customer service have exceeded expectations. Improved productivity and reliability means we will continue to deliver excellent service with minimal disruption for our customers, consumers and employees."

The JLT1214N forklift computer is the latest generation logistics computer from JLT, delivering the lowest total cost of ownership for a wide variety of logistics applications. The JLT1214N comes with a 64-bit Intel quad-core processor and features dual-diversity antennas, custom-made for reliable Wi-Fi in environments with poor coverage.

"The JLT1214N is a real workhorse for warehousing applications with the higher performance that increases users' productivity," said Eric Miller, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers, Inc. "It is based on the successful JLT computer platform and designed from the bottom up with the latest processor technology to deliver maximum reliability and trouble-free operation in very tough environments, from cold storage rooms to broiling hot sun, from fixed wall mounts to vibrating forklifts."

For more information about JLT Mobile Computers, its products and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.com (http://www.jltmobile.com).

Reader Enquiries Press Contact JLT Mobile Computers

(EMEA) JLT Mobile Computers Inc.

(USA) PRismaPR Swire Coca-Cola, USA Per Holmberg, VD Eric Miller, VD, JLT Inc. Monika Cunnington Scarlett Foster-Moss Tel: +46 470 53 00 53 Tel: +1 480 705 4200 x215 Tel: +44 20 8133 6148 sfostermoss@swirecc.com (mailto:sfostermoss@swirecc.com) per.holmberg@jltmobile.com (mailto:per.holmberg@jltmobile.com)

www.jltmobile.com (http://www.jltmobile.com) eric.miller@jltmobile.com (mailto:eric.miller@jltmobile.com)

www.jltmobile.com monika@prismapr.com (mailto:monika@prismapr.com)

www.prismapr.com www.swirecc.com (http://www.swirecc.com)

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer of rugged mobile computers for demanding environments. These PC-type computers are developed and manufactured in Sweden for professional use and are characterized by very high reliability in the face of moisture, dust, vibration, electromagnetic fields or extreme temperature - reliability that is required for use in areas such as transportation, warehousing / logistics, forestry, mining, automation, military and rescue vehicles. JLT operates globally with offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by a network of sales partners that provide complete solutions and local support. JLT has delivered over 90,000 PCs since its inception and the company's turnover in 2016 was SEK 127 million. The headquarters in Växjö, Sweden houses the development, service and administration departments. The company was founded in 1994 and since 2002 has been listed on the NASDAQ OMX, First North, under the symbol JLT by Remium as Certified Advisor. For additional information, please visit www.jltmobile.com (http://www.jltmobile.com). You can also follow and engage with JLT via LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/103734/?pathWildcard=103734) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/jltmobile).

About Swire Coca-Cola, USA

At Swire Coca-Cola, USA we proudly create the magical feelings, special times and great taste of America's favorite sparkling, water, juice, tea, sport and energy drinks. Our commitment to excellence guides our actions with our employees, customers and communities. Swire Coca-Cola, USA produces, sells and distributes Coca-Cola and other beverages, including more than 300 brands across 13 states. The company's territory includes parts of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming. With over 6,500 employees and headquarters in Draper, Utah, Swire Coca-Cola, USA is a subsidiary of Swire Pacific Limited (HKSE: 00019/00087) (www.swirepacific.com) as part of its Beverages Division. For more information, visit us at: www.swirecc.com (http://www.swirecc.com).

