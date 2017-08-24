EnvisionTEC GmbH today announced that it has expanded its reach in the UK market with the addition of Ripon-based GoPrint3D as a new distributor of its 3D printing solutions for industrial customers.

GoPrint3D is a trusted seller of a variety of 3D printing products and already serves major trusted brands such as Nestle, Unilever, 3M and the Ministry of Defence.

The company will now sell and service the entire range of EnvisionTEC desktop and large frame 3D printers and materials in the UK industrial market, supplementing EnvisionTECs existing specialist distributors who serve the Jewellery and Dental markets. GoPrint3D will provide product installation, commissioning and after sales services to the industrial space.

"Our partnership with EnvisionTEC complements our existing product range and allows us to provide the high end, high precision printers and industry focussed materials that clients are demanding," said James Blackburn, Sales Director at GoPrint3D. "We look forward to working together with the EnvisonTEC team to provide the best machines and services into the industrial market."

Darrin Dickenson, EnvisionTEC's Regional Sales Manager for EMEA and APAC, added, "Our agreement with GoPrint3D will provide exciting new opportunities for customers to receive the high quality, high precision solutions that EnvisonTEC have been renowned for over the past 15 years. We see GoPrint3D as a great partner in the UK market because of their reputation, knowledge of the industry service and support."

About EnvisionTEC

EnvisionTEC is a leading global provider of professional-grade 3D printing solutions. Founded in 2002 with its pioneering commercial DLP printing technology, EnvisionTEC now sells more than 40 printer configurations based on six distinct technologies that build objects from digital design files. The company's premium 3D printers serve a variety of medical, professional and industrial markets, and are valued for precision, surface quality, functionality and speed.

About GoPrint3D

GoPrint3D sells 3D printers and 3D printing supplies. Customers include engineers, designers, artists, educators, manufacturers and professionals. With partnerships with major OEMs, the company offers an unrivalled range of 3D printers.

