

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Air Berlin PLC (AIBEF.PK), Germany's second largest carrier, said Thursday that the boards of creditors for Air Berlin PLC, Air Berlin PLC & Co. Air Freight KG and Air Berlin Technik GmbH have decided unanimously to continue business operations as well as the insolvency proceedings under self-administration.



Frank Kebekus, the chief representative of Air Berlin in the insolvency proceedings under self-administration, said, 'The boards have decided unanimously to continue both business operations as well as the insolvency proceedings under self-administration. Furthermore, the individual appointed by the District Court of Charlottenburg to deal with the case, Lucas Flöther, has been unanimously confirmed in his office by the boards of creditors.'



Air Berlin filed for bankruptcy in mid-August as its businesses deteriorated at a rapid pace. The airline's financial supporter and minority shareholder Etihad Airways of Abu Dhabi withdrew its financial support after Air Berlin failed to record profits.



Air Berlin recorded a loss of 781.9 million euros for fiscal 2016, compared to loss of 446.6 million euros in the prior year.



The German federal government is currently supporting Air Berlin with a 150 million euro bridging loan, secured by a federal guarantee, to maintain flight operations.



German airline Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) is making a strong push to acquire Air Berlin, according to media reports. Air Berlin already leases 38 planes and crews to Lufthansa.



Meanwhile, Thomas Cook's German leisure airline Condor and Lufthansa are interested in taking on a number of planes from insolvent Air Berlin, Reuters reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.



Lufthansa has reportedly expressed an interest in taking over dozens of planes as well as Air Berlin's Austrian subsidiary Niki. Condor is said to be in the process of preparing a concrete offer.



British budget carrier EasyJet PLC (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) is reportedly interested in up to 40 planes, along with Air Berlin's slots in Berlin and Hamburg.



