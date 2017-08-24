Filly Flair Boutique Makes the Finals in the Global Boutique Awards

Filly Flair Boutique of Baltic, South Dakota has been voted into the final round for Online Boutique of the Year

BALTIC, SD / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2017 / From over 4,000 boutiques worldwide, Filly Flair Boutique of Baltic has won the hearts of both local and global shoppers. Filly Flair Boutique was just voted into the final round of the 2017 Boutique Awards in the state of South Dakota as a contender for Online Boutique of the Year.

The Boutique Awards is the only global recognition event for independent boutique retail owners in the fashion industry, hosted by The Boutique Hub. The Awards recognize and celebrate the best boutiques across all 50 States in the US, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. The event's categories are: Storefront Boutique of the Year, Online Boutique of the Year, Children's Boutique of the Year, Mobile Boutique of the Year, and State or Country Overall Boutique of the Year.

The awards have already garnered over 300,000 votes from shoppers and consumers who love boutique shopping worldwide, and voting wraps up on August 21, 2017 on www.theboutiqueawards.com.

The awards celebrate retail at a unique time, when many are dubbing a current retail apocalypse; however, industry trends show a strong upswing in the boutique retail market. The Boutique Hub, the global voice and Hub of the Boutique Fashion Industry, cites one of the strongest boutique markets in history with new boutiques opening daily across the globe, and established boutiques posting some of the strongest sales to date. The Shop Small movement is certainly alive and well as big box retail dwindles.

Filly Flair was opened in 2010 by Laura Benson with a dream and a vision to make something amazing out of virtually nothing. Filly Flair carries a variety of women's fashion and has a goal to help every woman feel beautiful in her own skin.

"I am beyond humbled and cannot thank you all enough. Without you, my dreams would not be happening. You have helped create an amazing community of women that love to encourage each other and make each other feel beautiful inside and out, and I am honored to be a part of that," Benson said.

About Filly Flair:

Filly Flair provides affordable, quality fashion wear for women, from dresses, skirts, and jeans, to shoes, boots, accessories and more. The boutique is located near 57th and Louise Ave in Sioux Falls. Learn more at: https://www.fillyflair.com/

Contact:

Clara Grace

clara@fillyflair.com

(855) 777-3455

SOURCE: Filly Flair